Los Angeles Hip Hop Artist to Release First Single from His New Album at the End of January

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Los Angeles hip-hop artist Teddy Martin recently announced that he’s releasing the first single from his album, “Kronicles of a Dreamer”. Called, “Broken Hearts Club”, the single is set to showcase Martin’s unique formulation of hip-hop. The entire “Kronicles” album will be available to fans in March of 2013.



According to Martin, his fans should expect to hear even more, in “Kronicles." “I will have a lot more to come after Broken Hearts Club”, says Martin.



Fans will be able to download “Broken Hearts Club” at the end of January from iTunes and Amazon.Com.



About Teddy Martin

Having relocated to Los Angeles, Martin leaves behind a dedicated following in Columbus, Ohio. Teddy is now introducing his sound to West Coast hip-hop lovers in “Broken Heart Club”. He attributes much of the inspiration for “Broken Hearts Club” to his fans: “I want to thank all my fans for the mad love and support to get to this point.”