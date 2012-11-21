Los Angeles Insurance Agents Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc. Relocates Office

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc., one of Los Angeles’ highest rated insurance agency, has recently announced the relocation of their office to an exclusive Santa Monica neighborhood.



Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc.’s Los Angeles insurance agents can now be found at 1201 Montana Avenue #204, Santa Monica, CA 90403. Previously, the high-end insurance agency was located at 12327 Santa Monica Boulevard #102, West Los Angeles, CA 90025.



Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc.’s recent move will make them just as accessible to their clients, as they have been for over four decades. Since 1965, the full-service insurance agency has provided customized insurance quotes to their customers by working with top insurance companies including Allstate, Chubb, Fireman’s Fund, Hagerty, and TransAmerica, as well as other top-rated carriers. The knowledge and expertise of Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc.’s staff has earned the insurance agency an impressive reputation as one of the most trusted insurance agencies in Los Angeles.



Currently, the one-stop insurance agency offers an extensive range of insurance and financial products, such as automobile, homeowners, life, motorcycle, renters townhome/condominium, disability, long term care, and commercial insurance. Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc.’s primary mission is to take care of clients and their families by recommending insurance policies that will safeguard them as much as possible in the event of an emergency.



“Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service agency that can meet the needs of your family and your business,” states an article on the insurance agency’s website. “Regardless of what you need to protect, [our Santa Monica insurance agents] stand ready to help you find exactly what you need.”



Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc.’s website, accessible at http://topratedinsurance.com/, provides extensive details about all of their insurance services. Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc. invites any individuals seeking custom made insurance policies to get in touch with one of their agents today.



About Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc.

Since 1965, award-winning Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc. has provided extraordinary customer service and care to the residents and business owners in Los Angeles and the surrounding area. The family owned one-stop insurance agency is dedicated to helping their customers with customized insurance policies for their houses, automobile, townhouses, condos, businesses, motorcycles, just to name a few. Bromberg Insurance Services, Inc. works with some of the nation’s top insurance companies in order to give their clients the best insurance policies on the market. For more information, please visit http://topratedinsurance.com



1201 Montana Ave #204

Santa Monica, CA 90403