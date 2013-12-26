Los Angeles Limo Service Launches New Website Transanila.Com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- If one seeks to travel in luxury and in style then hiring a limousine is one of the best option, people in Los Angeles can depend on TransAni Transportation Company in Los Angeles for the best Limo service for corporate travel and airport transportation. When one has to catch a flight, go to a meeting with clients or associates, or arrive at a party with friends at an upscale event, it is important to be there on time and for that purpose the means of transportation should be reliable and highly dependable, this can be provided only by a transportation company that has experience in the field and the right amount of discipline to carry out the limo transportation in a professional manner.



TransAni Los Angeles started transportation services in the year 2000, with over a decade of experience this company has earned a reputation for being one of the most dependable and professional limo transportation companies in LA. Their professional highly trained chauffeurs and their impressive fleet of vehicles are always ready to serve all customers on their trip 7 days a week, day in and day out.



TransAni provides the best services at the most competitive and affordable rates to all its customers both for their personal and business needs. The company operates the business under strict ethics to ensure that none of their clients will ever raise complaints regarding our personnel or vehicles, this attention to detail means TransAni maintains high customer satisfaction rates at all times. The party buses and limousines in the TransAni fleet are regularly serviced to ensure that they are in the best condition and ready for service. Furthermore the safety of the customers is a top priority thus the limos and party buses have been designed with the best and modern features to ensure safety and comfort of the passengers.



TransAni Limo Services are perfect for a special occasion such as prom, wedding, birthday, or just a special night on the town. The shiny Limos driven by highly trained staff members will ensure that people will travel in style and it would be an experience they would never forget. The high quality fleet of vehicles includes New LincolnMKTTown Car, Executive SUV’s, stretched limos, SUV Limos, vans and party buses which can hold up to 46 passengers.



TransAni reservations can be made either online or over the phone. To make the reservation online people can go directly to TransAni Inc. website: http://www.TransAniLA.com on this website people will also find other contact details for making reservations on the phone.



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