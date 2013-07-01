Los Angeles Limo Service Offers Superior Luxury Transportation Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- In its eighteen years of existence, Los Angeles Limo Service has grown to become one of the best providers of chauffeured luxury transportation that serves Southern California. The company’s range of package deals is designed to offer outstanding limo service Los Angeles for a variety of occasions, ranging from graduation parties to corporate events or even just a luxurious tour of the city as seen from the backseat of the limo. They are also available for airport pickups, to bring favored clients directly from the airport to their hotel or other destination. The company’s services do not involve simply providing transportation but also helping the client plan their booking schedule to ensure that their transportation needs are met in a timely fashion. Last minute bookings are also available for sudden occasions such as emergency airport pickups, or sudden occasions such as a bachelor or bachelorette party or anniversary celebration.



For occasions that require that transportation be provided for big groups, luxury party buses are available. These fully-equipped buses have all the amenities provided with the regular limousines, but can accommodate a greater number of passengers. The Golden Eagle party bus can seat up to 47 people, while the Mercedes Freightliner can seat thirty-seven. All buses have plush leather seats as well as sound systems, DVD players and other entertainment equipment and an advanced lighting system. The party bus’s onboard bar is also fully stocked with all types of beverages ranging from beer and hard alcoholic drinks with mixers, to club sodas and soft drinks.



You can visit the company’s website to book your limo Los Angeles service, or you can use the quick contact page to leave a message saying when you will need the booking and what type of vehicle you want to book, as well as your e-mail address, and a company representative will get in touch with you shortly to answer your questions.