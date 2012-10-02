Los Angeles Mover Expands to Become Force to Be Reckoned with Among Moving Companies in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Los Angeles Mover Bargain Mover LA is expanding its operations once again by purchasing more trucks, taking on more crews and expanding its storage capability. General Manager of the company, Robert O'Donnell says, "Our investment in training, technology and assets has been really paying off for us.



We have a much greater capability to handle bigger projects including larger commercial movers. We have also really focused on training our staff in proper packing techniques, customer service and even how best to lift heavy objects. We don't want our guys to get hurt, we want them to be efficient and most of all we want them to serve the customers well and make them happy." O'Donnell has even been applying some of his six sigma training to the moving industry which he believes is a first in the moving industry. "Time has come that moving companies be run like real businesses," says O'Donnell.



"We can no longer just burn and churn customers. We need to build businesses based on customer service and long term relationships." Clearly, Bargain Movers Los Angeles is lead by an industry visionary and is going places. Bargain Movers does regular residential moves as well as commercial movers like moving an office or even a factory. They can also handle long distance moves and even cross country moves.



About Bargain Movers

Bargain Movers Los Angeles is located in Los Angeles at: 601 S. Figueroa St. Suite 4050, Los Angeles, CA 90017 (213) 529-1288. Their website is : http://Bargain-movers-losangeles.com Mr. O'Donnell can be reached at (213) 529-1288 for comments of for a free estimate of your next move!