Los Angeles Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Persky Reveals How Men Can Look 10 Years Younger Instantly

Skilled in male plastic surgery, Dr. Michael Persky has performed a wide variety of methods and procedures on men looking to rejuvenate their faces. These include treatments from extensive plastic surgery and full face lifts, to less invasive procedures like Botox injections. In a new video posted to Dr. Persky's site, he reveals a simple, non-surgical way men can look up to ten years younger instantly. That is by shaving.



“Beards are a nice addition to a man’s appearance,” Dr. Persky comments in his video. “But if a man wants to appear younger, particularly if his beard is getting lighter – greyish or whitish – a quick five minute shave can take five to ten years off.”



Dr. Persky, the facial plastic surgeon Los Angeles is an authority on how men can look younger by using surgical or non-invasive methods. As a highly-trained and board-certified plastic surgeon, he specializes in facial plastic surgery and rejuvenation for men and women. During his more than 25 years in practice, he has gained an unparalleled reputation as a perfectionist and a leader in the cosmetic surgery industry.



He regularly performs surgeries including fat grafting and facial rejuvenation, women’s and men’s face lift, rhinoplasty, otoplasty and liposuction of the neck. For patients who don’t want to take the surgical route to looking younger, Dr. Persky also offers state of the art procedures such as Ulthera; a safe and effective, non-invasive ultrasound treatment that can lift and tighten facial skin and muscle without downtime, and Fraxel repair, which is effective on wrinkles around the eyes, age spots, scars and sun damaged skin.



Dr. Persky’s facilities are equipped with the latest technologies and tools such as lasers for resurfacing, a Zeltiq device which eliminates fat cells from localized areas, and a computer imager which is helpful when patients are investigating their cosmetic options. He has a well-educated staff to assist clients before, during and after treatments. Dr. Persky and his team of healthcare professionals respect patient privacy and do their utmost to ensure the well-being of each person they help.



About Dr. Michael Persky

Dr. Michael Persky is a 26-year board certified facial plastic surgeon servicing the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and San Fernando Valley regions. A featured expert on many network television shows and with thousands of happy clients from around the world, Dr. Persky is a plastic surgeon that has an impeccable reputation for excellence and natural results that last. For more information, visit: http://www.drpersky.com/how-men-can-look-10-years-younger/ or http://www.drpersky.com