Sunland Water Gardens Offers New Aquaponics Program

Sunland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Sunland Water Gardens, premier Los Angeles pond supply store, is offering a new aquaponics program. The program offers a complete line of aquaponic supplies designed to provide everything necessary to create a high quality aquaponic system. This comes as good news to people seeking a best-in-class aquaponics to produce fresh organic fish and vegetables.



Modern aquaponics has developed over the last several decades and has since grown into a global phenomenon for sustainable food production. Based on both aquaculture and hydroponics design systems, aquaponics allows for the gardening of vegetables and fish, together, in a relatively small and symbiotic environment. It uniquely features a two level system, with organic vegetables grown on top and eatable fish, like bass or tilapia, on the bottom.



Aquaponic's promise of fresh organic fish and vegetables has made it a favorite among proponents of the rising organic and sustainable food movement.



There are a wide variety of aquaponic systems in use today that utilize varying components to maintain the fish tank and plant bed. Three primary methods have emerged to dominate the industry: the raft system, NFT (Nutrient Film Technique) method, and the media-?lled bed system. All three are fundamentally based on a hydroponic system, with the addition of adjustments for the fish and filtration systems.



Sunland Water Gardens currently stocks a complete line of high quality aquaponic supplies necessary to facilitate a proper aquaponic system. They house quality pumps, pond filters, tables, grow media, heaters, and more from the top aquaponics supply companies in the world. They also carry the vegetables and fish to get the system started.



In addition, their expert staff is available to help customers through the aquaponics program from start to finish.



Sunland Water Gardens is the leading Los Angles pond fish supplier, serving customers all over California and beyond. They are well sought after for their dedicated expertise in all stages of customizing water gardens or ponds, including planning, designing, development and more. Sunland Water Gardens is proud of their aquaponics program, and they look forward to helping customers grow fresh organic vegetables and fish from the comfort of their homes or businesses.



About Sunland Water Gardens

