Los Angeles "Pretty Hurts" Star, Rand Rusher, RN and Plastic Surgeon Leif Rogers, MD Launch Brand New Aesthetic Website for Their Practice

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Rand Rusher’s renowned and respected cosmetic practice, RR Aesthetics, located in the center of Beverly Hills has launched a new website devoted to patient care and well-being. All of RR Aesthetics’ services are provided under the medical direction of board certified plastic surgeon Leif Rogers, MD. Dr Rogers is known for his expertise in reconstructive surgery and his affiliation with the Afghanistan World Foundation and Iraq star. RR Aesthetics also provides services for Leif L. Rogers MD, Professional Corporation. Rand Rusher RN has made it his mission in his practice to help people feel better about themselves inside and out. RR Aesthtics new easy-to-navigate website features a fully customized and clean-cut black, blue and white color scheme highlighted by the interactive Javascript animation on the landing page. Along with the navigational features, the patient- friendly website offers in-depth biographies about the RR Aesthetics team with an emphasis on the Press Room. The Press Room allows patients to fully vet the practices’ expertise by examining its many references within the media. The website design is specifically modified to maintain strong doctor-patient relationships through easy-to-contact forms and for even more personal connections, links to RR Aesthetics’ Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and Vimeo are provided. Through these social media features patients can directly connect with others in the community and stay updated on the latest news about the Beverly Hills practice.



The website contains comprehensive expert information on an extensive list of injectables ranging from the popular Liquid Facelift to Botox® and laser treatments ranging from Ultherapy to Fractional CO2 treatments. Along with dynamic drop-down menus for simple navigation, the interactive site allows for easily accessible, highly detailed descriptions of each procedure offered by the cosmetic practice. RR Aesthetics aims to be a “one-stop shop" for all of Beverly Hills’ medical and cosmetic facial, body and laser needs.



The website was designed in partnership with ABM, an interactive marketing agency and medical website design firm based in Solana Beach. The fully optimized site utilizes the most advanced strategy to ensure their success in a highly competitive market. Dr Rogers and Rand Rusher believe the site will help illustrate their emphasis on quality patient care and are excited about the opportunity to provide patients with a valuable resource to learn more about the wide variety of services available at RR Aesthetics.



About RR Aesthetics

RR Aesthetics is located at 9735 Wilshire Blvd., Penthouse Beverly Hills, CA 90210 and offers the most advanced laser treatments and non-surgical cosmetic treatments in a patient- friendly and professional environment.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (301) 275-7263 or visit www.rraesthetics.com/