Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Los Angeles Relationship Coach Lisa Shield is a Certified Life Coach and has successfully helped many single people learn the techniques of dating and finding their soul mates.



For Lisa, relationship coaching is not only what she does for a living, it’s her passion. A lifetime of personal experience and study allows her to empower her clients with tools and techniques for dating successfully.



Her experience extends through speaking, writing, dating workshops and one-on-once dating coaching. The skills she teaches allow a sense of control without the games that are sometimes played throughout dating. Dating should be fun and rewarding as you search for your soul mate. It doesn’t have to be stressful.



As your dating coach, she will help to keep you positive and avoid negativity. She will review your profile, take photos and teach you how to write emails that get responses.



With Lisa shield being your dating coach, it is possible to find romance in Los Angeles.



About Lisa Shield

Lisa Shield has a Master’s in Spiritual Psychology and is a certified life and relationship coach. She is passionate in helping people create a loving, romantic relationship that will last a lifetime. Based in Los Angeles Lisa offers her dating and relationship coaching services throughout the U.S.



Learn more about Lisa by visiting her website at: http://www.lisashield.com or email her at lisa@lisashield.com.

Lisa Shield

1342 S Sierra Bonita Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90019

(323) 939-1770

lisa@lisashield.com