Los Angeles Singles Dating Service Brings Local Singles Together over the Holidays

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Single professionals in Los Angeles looking for a secure and personalized way of meeting and connecting with local singles over the holidays can do so with LA’s #1 dating service, Los Angeles Singles!



With the holiday season in full swing, many local Los Angeles singles are struggling to get through, since this cheery season proves to be one of the most challenging times for LA singles looking for a loving relationship. Everyone wants to find someone they can share the joyful moments of life with—and LA’s #1 dating service, Los Angeles Singles, wants to help them find that special someone.



The matchmaking services of Los Angeles Singles are tailored for busy and successful professionals who are serious about finding a committed relationship. With Los Angeles Singles, local Californians can begin meeting local compatible singles this holiday season. Despite the insane LA traffic, chilly weather, and hectic holiday schedules, the matchmakers at Los Angeles Singles Dating Service can make dating a possibility. The dating experts at Los Angeles Singles pride themselves on working hard around the clock, finding compatible matches for their clients.



Los Angeles Singles Dating Service knows dating over the holidays is challenging. Nobody wants to spend the holidays alone—they don’t want to attend family gatherings solo, they don’t want to attend holiday work parties stag—they don’t want to experience the holidays all by themselves. But the personal matchmakers at Los Angeles Singles Dating Service want to make the holidays memorable for singles, they want to introduce them to someone they can do holiday shopping with, someone they can decorate their tree with, someone they attend holiday functions with, someone to be a loving partner to spend the rest of their lives with.



About Los Angeles Singles Dating Service

Los Angeles Singles Dating Service is a personalized matchmaking service with over 25 years of experience in the dating industry. Their team of professional matchmakers work one-on-one with clients to find them that special someone they’ve been searching for.



Interested individuals in Los Angeles can contact a matchmakers from Los Angeles Singles by calling (310) 481-9140, while interested singles in Encino can call (818) 907-5000. To find out more information about Los Angeles Singles Dating Service, visit: http://losangelessingles.com



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