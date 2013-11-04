Los Angeles Singles Dating Service, Where True Love Happens!

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Glamorous Los Angeles! The land of beautiful people, celebrities, money, money, money, and more money. But there is another side of Los Angeles too—the side the tourists don’t get to see too often. And that is the professional single men and women who reside in Los Angeles, away from the glamorous Hollywood Strip, those singles who are looking for love. “While it might be easy to start a fling in Los Angeles, what is not easy is finding a healthy relationship with an intelligent, grounded, and successful person,” explains Los Angeles Singles. And that is where Los Angeles Singles Dating Service comes into play.



Los Angeles Singles is a personal matchmaking company who has been helping local singles meet compatible matches for over 25 years. They work with doctors, lawyers, teachers—anyone who is looking for a healthy and meaningful relationship. In a big city like Los Angeles, dating can be a bust. With its unique history, culture, and economy, singles can hit the jackpot or be single forever. At Los Angeles Singles Dating Service, they do all the work to find quality dates and create connections for their clients.



Unlike conventional ways of dating, clients no longer have to go to bars, frequent cafes, or become members of online dating sites. “We are a matchmaking service who pre-qualifies every match before clients meet them,” explains Los Angeles Singles. With Los Angeles Singles Dating Service, clients meet serious-minded singles who they may never have had the opportunity to meet on their own. “You tell us what you’re looking for and we find it,” explains Los Angeles Singles Dating Service.



The matchmakers at Los Angeles Singles are committed to providing superior customer service, personalized attention, and an unrelenting search to satisfy client needs.



About Los Angeles Singles Dating Service

Los Angeles Singles is a dating company with over 25 years of experience introducing successful singles to one another. The matchmakers carefully and systematically screen, evaluate, and select clients for their memberships. They tailor introductions to each client’s personal needs. They are modern, confidential, and effective.



Local singles interested in meeting a successful LA single to settle down with can contact a Los Angeles Singles matchmaker today!



Singles in Los Angeles are encouraged to contact a matchmaker at (310) 481-9140, while interested individuals in Encino can call (818) 907-5000.



http://losangelessingles.com/



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