Los Angeles Solar Company's Future Looking Brighter Than Ever

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- California Sun Systems (CSS Solar) a Los Angeles solar panel installation company, recently announced the appointment of Brian Greene as its new Director of Sales.



The locally owned and operated solar energy company has been providing Los Angeles and surrounding area residents and businesses with alternative solar power solutions for over seven years. With growing demand for their money-saving products and services, company President and CEO Tad Rose decided it was time to add to their talent-rich staff.



Part of those expansion efforts was appointing Brian Greene as the company's new Director of Sales. "We've always felt it was important to invest in good technology and good people" said Rose. "When we saw that Brian was available we jumped at the opportunity to offer him the position."



Greene was formerly a VP of Business Development and Director of Marketing for a well-respected technology firm and has a strong history of producing tangible sales results. His unique background includes a deep understanding of how technology affects the end-user.



"Brian's blend of sales and marketing skills combined with his understanding of how our technology affects our customers and the environment will be invaluable to our firm moving forward," observes Rose. "He has hit the ground running and has been an asset from day one."



When it comes to his new responsibilities, Greene is excited about his future with California Sun Systems Inc. (CSS Solar) and sees tremendous opportunities in his newly created position. "This is a remarkable company, run by a very intelligent management team. The technology we're providing offers great benefit to both our customers and the environment," says Greene. "I was considering other Los Angeles solar energy companies but none of them could compare to CSS Solar when it came down to the most important factor of them all - a long list of happy customers."



Though it is still early days, Greene is making an immediate impact. The company has contracted well-known marketing expert, Eric Haaranen to help improve the online visibility of their company and to ensure the impeccable reputation of California Sun Systems becomes better known throughout greater Los Angeles.



About California Sun Systems, Inc.

California Sun Systems, Inc., experienced Los Angeles solar panels installers, provides complete commercial and residential solar electric systems. Our team of licensed electricians and highly trained solar installers is committed to providing dependable, cost-effective solar energy solutions that benefit people, and the planet.



Name: California Sun Systems Inc.

Address:

22041 Gilmore St Woodland Hills, CA 91303

Phone: (818) 719-0159

Email: info@csssolar.com

Website: http://www.csssolar.com/

Media Contact Name: Tad Rose (President and CEO)