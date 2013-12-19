Los Angeles Top Rated Doctors Will Run Newspaper Advertisements in the Los Angeles Times Promoting Viewership of the Good Day LA Show Segments

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Los Angeles Top Rated Doctors has selected FOX 11 LA KTTV to run special television commercial segments entitled, “Meet the 2014 Top Rated Doctors and Dentists in Los Angeles.” The Doctor segment will air during the Good Day LA Show and will feature award-winning Doctors and Dentists considered to be the top 5% of the region’s medical professionals. Los Angeles Top Rated Doctors will promote and advertise the television segment in newspaper advertisements in the Los Angeles Times, one of largest , most read newspapers.



Promoting the segments in the Los Angeles Times will help increase viewership of the Good Day LA Show Segments. In the L.A. DMA, the Los Angeles Times reaches 10x larger than USA Today, 8x larger than The New York Times and 5x larger than Wall Street Journal. The Los Angeles Times reaches more L.A. DMA adults than any local network TV affiliates. A single ad in the Los Angeles Times reaches more people than running an ad during both morning and evening drive times on the top 20 radio stations in Los Angeles.*



The Los Angeles Times readers will soon have a convenient, new resource for identifying nearby health care professionals. This unique arrangement will provide a valuable service to educated, health-conscious consumers, while also giving targeted exposure to leading health care specialists in a newsworthy, trusted environment.



About Los Angeles Top Rated Doctors

Los Angeles Top Rated Doctors is a group of concerned and caring award-winning Doctors and Dentists that have come together to heal the growing health care crisis by making health care more accessible, convenient and affordable to all residents. By establishing a multi-tiered marketing program and online presence, select participating Doctors and Dentists will now not only be able to better grow their practices, but also reach and connect with more patients in need of their help in their community.