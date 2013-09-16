Los Angeles Window Tinting Experts 310 TINTING Now Offers 90 Days Same as Cash Financing Option

Venice, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- 310 TINTING, Los Angeles window tinting experts, proudly announces the availability of the company's new financing option for 90 days same as cash. With this new option, the company will now finance the following window tinting in Los Angeles services—car window tinting, residential window tinting for homes and apartments, commercial window tinting for offices and stores, and marine window tinting for boats and yachts.



310 TINTING has provided mobile service of the highest quality to West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Malibu since 1987. As the premier window tinting installers in Los Angeles County, the company provides excellent customer service and the highest quality installation. The company has earned its five-star reputation by working directly with well-known car dealers in Southern California and has experience with luxury and performance models like Porsche, Bentley, Mercedes Benz and BMW among others.



Representing the best and most reliable manufacturers in window films, the company is an authorized dealer of Suntek, Llumar and the top American products. When it comes to window tinting prices, the company strongly believes in offering affordable tinting without compromising on quality.



"We feel that window tinting in the city of Los Angeles can be measured just by common sense," says a 310 TINTING spokesman. "The more heat is rejected by the film, the more it may cost you. In a climate like Los Angeles with lots of sun, it's smart to plan to spend between 200 and 250 dollars as a good starting point to give your installer enough room to provide you with a good quality film and cover the installation cost. This way, you do not risk the problems of deterioration like discoloration, bubbling or cracking associated with lower quality brands and installation."



The company is confident in its window tinting prices, and offers a 100 percent guarantee on all its installations and services.



About 310 TINTING

310 TINTING has over 20 years of experience with auto tinting, car wrapping, smoke glass, clear bra, mobile, residential and commercial window tinting in Santa Monica and Los Angeles. Specializing in both car window tinting and commercial, residential and marine window tinting, the company also offers excellent car detailing. For more information, visit http://www.310tinting.com.



310 TINTING

2511 Venice Blvd

Venice

Los Angeles, CA 90291