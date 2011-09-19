Law Offices of David S. Chesley Defends Clients in Major San Diego Drug Smuggling Case

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2011 -- The Mexican drug trade is once again in the news as an alleged drug ring goes to trial for allegedly smuggling prescription drugs from San Diego California to Mexico. Two of the 14 defendants in the case are being represented by Attorney David Chesley, a San Diego-based Los Angeles Criminal attorney with the Law Offices of David S. Chesley.



The case, which has garnered intense media attention, revolves around a 17-month investigation by the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and ICE. Dr. Tyrone Reece, a 71-year old general practitioner based in the Inglewood suburb of Los Angeles, ringleader Anthony "Sam" Wright and 12 others are alleged to have illegally transported and sold thousands of hydrocodone pills to Tijuana pharmacies in exchange for bundles of cash that were brought back into the U.S.



A tip led investigators to Milton Farmer and his Oceanside home where they found approximately 50 empty hydrocodone bottles in the trash. The labels indicated they came from Dabney's Pharmacy in South Los Angeles and the search warrant affidavit said Reece was the prescribing doctor.



Wiretap evidence was coupled with the arrest of a woman linked to the ring who entered the United States with approximately $27,000 in cash stuffed in her bra. Reece, Wright, Farmer and seven others were charged in San Diego federal court with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.



The two defendants, Lashonda Fhaie and Carmalita Smith represented by San Diego and Los Angeles Criminal Lawyer David Chesley, are accused of running a stash house for the illegal narcotics sold by the smuggling ring. Fhaie is Smith’s daughter and the alleged girlfriend of Wright. Investigators say that Wright used the apartment occupied by the two defendants to stash the pharmaceutical narcotics he obtained from Dabney’s Pharmacy.



Carmalita Smith is charged with two felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, in violation of Health & Safety (HS) code Section 11351 and one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, in violation of HS Code Section 11378. Lashonda Fhaie is charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, in violation of HS code Section 11351. The maximum exposure for a conviction of 11351 HS is four years while the maximum exposure for a conviction of 11378 HS is three years.



According to the Los Angeles criminal defense lawyers involved, the case is ongoing. While the two defendants were arrested in San Diego, the case will be tried in Los Angeles County with a preliminary hearing set for September 29, 2011 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. San Diego Criminal Attorney David Chesley has handled hundreds of possession cases.



