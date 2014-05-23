Los Angles Matchmaking Service Is Helping Senior Singles Find Love & Companionship

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- It’s no doubt that dating in Los Angeles is tough for everyone. In a big city, it’s easy to get lost and intimidated in the sea of singles, but it’s even more frightening for senior daters. Think about it, most have been out of the dating game for many years—struggling to get past a rough divorce, the loss of a beloved spouse, and trying to catch up with the modern ways of dating.



Many older men and women come to Los Angeles Singles Dating Service with general questions and concerns when it comes to dating—they’re seeking assistance when it comes to re-entering the dating world—and it’s no wonder. The matchmaking team at Los Angles Singles has helped thousands of individuals with their dating coaching and matchmaking services. Whether it’s senior dates or all the way down to 30’s, locals are benefiting from the professional dating coaching offered at Los Angeles Singles.



For many mature clients, especially those who were married for decades and are now divorced or widowed, dating is extremely difficult because they lack confidence and dating skills they once had. It’s no wonder they are feeling are doomed and gloomed when it comes to the dating world. When someone experiences such a major life loss and heartache, it can be difficult to date again, and no one understands this better than Los Angeles Singles matchmakers. This is especially true for baby boomers, those who were married when they were 18-20 years old and are now single so many decades later.



Modern day dating is completely different than what mature folks used to call dating back in the good old days—but baby boomers, need not fear. The professional matchmakers at Los Angeles Singles can bring them up to speed with everything from courage, confidence, and proper etiquette when it comes to getting back into the dating scene.



“Dating is a mental game and it does require preparation,” explains Los Angeles Singles. Just like many baby boomers outsource their fitness to trainers, their taxes to accountants, and their home repairs to a contractor, they can outsource their romantic life to a dating coach who will help guide them and help them find true love. The matchmakers at Los Angeles Singles offer professional dating coaches in their private offices and are welcoming senior daters with open arms. The matchmakers customize each client’s dating plan accordingly, no two alike, to ensure dating success and client satisfaction. Time flies by in today’s busy world and there’s no point in spending life all alone when love is just around the corner.



About Los Angeles Singles Dating Service

Los Angeles Singles is a personalized dating service offering dating and matchmaking services to locals struggle to date on their own. Their personalized, one-on-one services focus on getting to know each client and what they’re looking for in a partner and relationship. Their personalized approach and dating coaching offers singles an opportunity to date and find love with ease.



Mature singles looking for guidance and assistance when it comes to re-entering the dating world can contact the matchmaking team at Los Angeles Singles by calling (310) 438-5157 or visiting: http://matchmakers-losangeles.com



Mention you heard about Los Angeles Singles Dating Service from this press release!