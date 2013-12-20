Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- One unfortunate consequence of serious weight gain is that many overweight people become the target of inappropriate fat jokes or are highlighted as the subject in fat shaming. The harmful effects fat jokes and fat shaming cause can be lasting and disastrous; therefore, Diet Doc created their prescription hormone diet plans to help dieters lose belly fat and fat in other hard to reach areas of their body. And, because Diet Doc understands that being able to quickly lose belly fat will benefit their clients’ overall health and end the relentless fat jokes, their treatments are able to help some clients lose up to almost a pound of excess fat per day.



Unlike their competitors, Diet Doc offers their clients unending support and guidance from their team of weight loss experts. While competitors require their clients to waste time and money traveling to a weight loss clinic when they have questions, Diet Doc’s nurses, physicians and certified nutritionists offer unlimited consultations, six days per week, to journey. And, should a patient become the target of fat jokes because of their inability to lose belly fat, they can knowingly rely on the support of their weight loss coaches to see them through the difficult moments.



Diet Doc’s exclusive, prescription hormone diet programs use a combination of health education, nutritional advice and fat burning supplements to effectively eliminate belly fat and stop the fat jokes. Once dieters decide to begin losing weight, they only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with a Diet Doc physician. During their initial consultation, which takes place at a date and time chosen by the patient, the physician will identify the patient’s underlying causes of weight gain, such as an internal imbalance or improperly functioning internal organs, and begin developing a personalized diet plan that will help them to quickly lose belly fat and end fat jokes.



Each patient will also receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive supplements and treatments that target stored fat and suppress the patient’s cravings for unhealthy, fattening foods. One important consideration that competitors fail to address, and that Diet Doc has been successful in treating, is the patient’s desire to indulge in their favorite, unhealthy foods. Cravings and temptations can derail even those dieters most committed to being able to lose belly fat and end fat jokes and Diet Doc considered this when designing their diet protocol. Their teams of weight loss experts combine healthy, filling foods with exclusive supplements that suppress the appetite in order to alleviate cravings and uncontrollable hunger.



Diet Doc’s unique weight loss protocol has been successful in helping thousands of dieters across the United States lose belly fat and stop fat jokes without suffering through the negative side effects often experienced when reducing caloric intake. The fast and easily obtained results have helped to make these powerful diet plans the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs.



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

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