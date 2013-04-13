Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2013 -- Diet Doc released improved hCG diet plans, specifically capable and custom tailored towards helping Americans lose belly fat safely and quickly. Prescription hCG treatments have been found, by their discoverer Dr. A. Simeons, to specifically reduce deposits of abnormal fat, the harmful fat stored in the thighs, hips, underarms, and belly. By prescribing hCG treatments to patients, Diet Doc is allowing this powerful weight loss hormone to take effect instantly on unsightly and unhealthy body fat, specifically in the toughest to target areas.



Once thought of as simply unsightly, belly fat has now been established as a sign of future health problems like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Several studies have linked visceral fat to increased triglycerides, which is known to lead to heart disease. Belly fat has thus become a medical indicator of certain health risks like high levels of triglycerides in the bloodstream, indicators of health risks such as cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, and even certain types of cancer. Even people that are at a healthy overall weight, yet carry some excess weight around their mid-section have been found to be at a higher risk for diabetes. In order to target belly fat, or visceral fat, the recommended diet includes fiber rich fruits, green leafy vegetables, and lean proteins, while carbohydrates like breads and pastas are avoided.



With a prescription hCG diet plan from Diet Doc, dieters receive medical supervision while learning how to lose weight effectively and safely. Each patient receives an initial physician consultation before undergoing any treatments, after which an individualized hCG diet plan is developed based on the findings. The diet plan teaches clients how to get the nutrients needed for safe and fast weight loss, and how to target harmful belly fat with prescription hCG treatments and a customized nutrition plan.



In addition to powerful weight loss aids, Diet Doc designs patient specific nutrition plans for each individual, based on dietary needs and physician recommendations. Much of the diet foods offered by Diet Doc are high in antioxidants, known as super foods. With unlimited support, clients can contact a diet specialist 6 days a week to answer nutrition questions, receive motivation to stick with the diet, or evaluate weight loss progress. “Our diet plan was designed to put the body in a state of ketosis, where it uses fat as well as the whole foods, consumed during our program, for fuel instead of the typical SAD (Standard American Diet) diet most have come to know. We found that by giving food a purpose rather than just consuming blindly, patients realize that you really are what you eat. Most come out of the program knowing that food is fuel and the type of fuel you consume will greatly affect the way you function,” says Dr. Rao, Medical Director for Diet Doc.



Diet Doc recently developed a prescription only hCG diet plan that is clinically designed to help all patients lose belly fat without grueling exercise. Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. With a physician developed, individualized nutrition plan tailored to each client, focused on target areas of the body and combined with prescription hCG treatments, clients are finding it simple to lose belly fat.



For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via Telemedicine, an advanced system allowing patients in remote areas consultation with physicians nationwide.



