Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- When looking for ways to lose weight fast, many people are specifically trying to figure out how to lose belly fat and excess fat in other hard to reach places such as the underarms and thighs. Unnecessary and excess fat storage in these areas can be unresponsive to normal diet and exercise alone; therefore, Diet Doc created their hCG diets to specially address these concerns. Diet Doc’s hCG diets combine powerful weight loss aids with nutritious meal plans and education on healthy living to help patients lose weight fast while also learning the skills necessary to maintain their weight loss over time.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons when he discovered the effect this hormone had on pregnant women. Should a mother not have immediate access to food, hCG will mobilize her excess fat storage to provide nutrients to the growing fetus without attacking the mother’s muscle mass or structural fat. Simeons quickly incorporated hCG into hCG diet plans to target excess fat and help patients lose belly fat, thigh fat and underarm fat. While the early hCG diets were successful in helping patients lose belly fat, they adopted a dangerously low calorie intake (500 per day) that had the potential to cause serious health concerns.



Diet Doc embraced this early research because of the success in helping patients lose belly fat and fat in other hard to reach places, but recognized the dangers associated with a 500-calorie-per-day diet. By modernizing hCG diets with today’s science, technology and medical understandings, Diet Doc created hCG diets that continue to successfully help patients lose belly fat, but eliminate the low calorie intake and instead encourage most clients to consume almost double the original caloric intake.



Reducing the amount of calories patients consume on a daily basis can be challenging, so during the first phase of the hCG program, patients will load up their fat cells to prepare for the stricter phases of the program. This loading phase encourages patients to consume a diet high in fat and calories but only lasts two days before beginning phase two where patients will experience a shift in metabolism and the body will reach a state of ketosis with stable blood sugar levels and regulated insulin.



Phase three generally lasts between one and three months and encourages patients to follow a low carbohydrate and low calorie diet. During this phase patients will lose belly fat, thigh fat and underarm fat rapidly and with ease. Once patients reach the final phase of hCG diets, they will have succeeded in their weight loss goals and will begin to focus on managing their weight for the future. Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss through this unique program that keeps the weight off and provides patients will the tools necessary to remain at their ideal weight.



