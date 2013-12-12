Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The staggering number of diet programs available that offer to help dieters reduce or lose belly fat can be overwhelming and could cause some dieters to forgo their attempts at reaching their weight loss goals. Therefore, it is important for dieters to research their options and find the safest, most effective program for their personal weight loss needs. Diet Doc designed their programs to identify the underlying causes of each patient's weight gain and offers unlimited access to their weight loss professionals to help patients quickly and easily lose weight. And, because Diet Doc incorporates certain aspects of other successful programs, Diet Doc experts are able to help patients find the best program for them to reduce and lose belly fat.



Each new patient only needs to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule an initial phone or internet consultation for a time convenient for him or her. During this consultation the patient and physician will discuss the patient's health and medical history, their goals to lose belly fat and previous attempts at weight loss. Starting immediately, Diet Doc's specially trained physicians will begin creating a personalized weight loss program designed around the patient's age, health history, gender and lifestyle preferences. These tailored diet programs utilize prescription hormone treatments enhanced by the most effective meal plans for the patient's unique needs and often incorporate parts of the Paleo diet, or introduce meal replacement shakes or bars.



Also during their initial consultation, patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc's exclusive prescription hormone treatments that enhance meal plans and increase the speed that patients are able to lose belly fat. Because of their natural fat burning properties, patients will see nearly immediate weight loss results, as well as a significant decrease in their cravings for unhealthy foods, without struggling with any negative side effects or harmful consequences. Unlike other prescription hormone diets, Diet Doc understands that many of their clients may not have the time or money necessary to travel to a weight loss clinic and make their products available for order over the phone or the internet. And for convenience, as well as patient privacy, all products are shipped directly to the client's home or office.



Because Diet Doc's weight loss supplements work best with a healthy, low calorie meal plan, patients will also consult with certified nutritionists to determine which meal plan will best help them lose belly fat. Diet Doc clients who have become confused or overwhelmed with the many diet plans diet plans available, like the Paleo diet, will spend time learning about the program that most effectively addresses their weight loss needs and that will help them to lose belly fat. Patients can also contact their nutritionist, six days per week, to request suggestions for healthy food options or simply gain encouragement and support during this important, life-changing journey.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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