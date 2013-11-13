Lose Unwanted Belly Fat with the Help of Eat Stop Eat Program

Frimley, Camberley -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Intermittent Fasting is one of the easiest, flexible and an accessible weight loss program for men and women who are looking at rapid weight loss without any effect on muscle mass, metabolism and energy levels. The “Eat Stop Eat” Program written by Brad Pilon is a unique and an excellent way to burn fat. The program offers amazing weight loss results after using a particular system – a system that includes fasting for short periods along with weight training. This program is designed in such a way that even if individuals go on a fast they will not lose muscle, metabolism would not slow down and workouts will not be affected.



The best thing about this Rapid Weight Loss program is that individuals will not suffer from fatigue due to fasting. Men and women can become incredibly lean and muscular with the help of this program.



Through this program one can also get rid of food that doesn’t suit their stomach. Individuals can also get rid of addiction to eating and will also witness an increase in energy levels, stamina and strength. There will be a great transformation in individuals who overeat. They can now adopt a balanced diet and throw away the bad habits. Individuals who are suffering from Diabetes will also witness a change in their sugar levels.



To watch a video testimonial visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8lDjIGArxg and to know more about Rapid Weight Loss Program visit website www.IntermittentFastResults.com



About http://www.IntermittentFastResults.com

Intermittent Fast Results, http://www.IntermittentFastResults.com offers an ultimate guide to effortless weight loss and lifelong health. The new and expanded edition of the Eat Stop Eat program is now available for those who are looking for rapid weight loss.



Media Contact

Brendan Gierey

Address: The Hub, Frimley, Camberley, UK

Email: bgierey78@gmail.com

Website: http://www.IntermittentFastResults.com