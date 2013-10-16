Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Targeting hard to reach belly fat is something that many Cleveland dieters struggle with on a daily basis. Slowly, those same Cleveland dieters are recognizing that diet change alone will not allow them to lose weight fast enough or eliminate stubborn belly fat. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments contain natural hormones that mobilize stored fat in hard to reach areas of the body, like the stomach, thighs and underarms, and quickly flush it out of the patient’s system to create a healthier, slimmer figure. Including hCG diet treatments as part of a low fat diet program has had proven, successful results and has already helped thousands of Diet Doc patients lose weight fast, with some losing up to almost a pound of excess and embarrassing fat per day.



The hormone contained in Diet Doc’s hCG treatments is a naturally produced hormone originally discovered in the early 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Simeons originally isolated the hormone and saw that, when produced by pregnant women, hCG mobilized stored fat and directed that fat to the fetus for nutrition when the mother did not have immediate access to food. While this process was occurring, however, hCG left the mother’s muscle mass and necessary structural fat untouched. hCG was immediately recognized for its benefits for use in hCG diet treatments in order to target belly fat and stored fat in other difficult to reach areas of the body. Simeons began utilizing hCG diet treatments to help people lose weight fast and saw almost immediate results upon its use.



But, while those early patients were able to lose weight fast and rapidly burn belly fat, Simeons encouraged a dangerously low caloric intake as part of his diet programs. Diet Doc took Simeons’ research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s health and medical understanding. And, while Diet Doc recognized that hCG diet treatments are most effective when used in combination with a healthy, low fat diet plan, they also understood the importance for providing patients with all of the essential elements and minerals they require for a healthy meal plan. Therefore, today’s current hCG diet programs continue to target belly fat and allow patients to lose weight fast, but because of scientific advances, patients are now able to consume a diet comprised of almost double the caloric intake of the original programs.



To help patients lose weight fast and burn belly fat, certified nutritionists will design a customized meal and snack plan around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. They will also spend time educating patients on the importance of choosing healthy, low calorie foods in order to sustain their weight loss for the future. This personalized approach to learning how to lose weight fast has already helped many clients achieve their weight loss goals and, because of their proven results, has also made Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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