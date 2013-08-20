Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- If being able to lose weight fast meant simply choosing healthy foods over unhealthy foods obesity and weight gain most likely would not be at the epidemic levels seen across the country today. As many people have come to see, when determining what to eat for breakfast, lunches and dinners bad habits often take over and best diet plans get disrupted. Diet Doc understands that willpower and knowledge are not the only necessary requirements for being able to lose weight fast and offers their clients structured meal plans filled with healthy foods, unlimited access to Diet Doc’s best diet coaches and fat burning supplements that help patients lose weight fast because Diet Doc recognizes that seeing immediate results provides patients with much needed motivation to continue to reach for their fast weight loss goals.



As reported on by the LA Times, research has shown that about 45% of daily behavior is repetitive and is susceptible to forming habits, including when deciding what to eat and making the choice for unhealthy or healthy foods. For those people who already choose healthy foods, this research is encouraging, but for those trying to lose weight fast, they will need assistance in breaking their bad habits. Fortunately, Diet Doc took this into consideration when developing their best diet plans and offers its clients a powerful combination of support, guidance and natural fat burning supplements to help make choosing what to eat less of a struggle.



Once patients take their first important step toward weight loss, they will speak one-on-one with a highly trained Diet Doc physician and begin developing a meal and snack plan filled with healthy foods and supplements that will address their specific weight loss needs. During this initial consultation, physicians will prescribe best diet supplements, like weight control bars and shakes that accelerate weight loss while blocking intense cravings for unhealthy, processed carbohydrates and sugars. Because both the weight control bars and Diet Doc’s best diet shakes are low in carbohydrates but high in protein, patients can use them to substitute meals or can enjoy them in between meals for a boost of energy and to help control any unhealthy choices when deciding what to eat.



Another important factor to consider when trying to lose weight fast, is whether the patient has a strong support center to encourage healthy food choices and inspire patients to maintain their best diet plans. In addition to consistently monitoring each patient’s progress with being able to lose weight fast, the Diet Doc team is available for unlimited consultations, six days per week, to answer patient’s questions about what to eat for rapid weight loss or to simply provide advice and guidance during this life-changing journey.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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