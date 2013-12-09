Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Now that dieters in Los Angeles have discovered the benefits of meal replacement options, many are searching for the best weight loss shake that will help them to lose weight fast. But, many diet plan companies are asking dieters in Los Angeles to spend hundreds of dollars for their supplements without any proven results. Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans stand apart from others because, with their best weight loss shakes and supplements, they have already helped thousands of dieters successfully lose weight fast and begin leading healthier, more active lives. And, Diet Doc offers clients these best weight loss shakes for only $45 for an entire month’s supply.



The Diet Doc best weight loss shake is a powdered supplement that works seamlessly into prescription hormone diet plans and helps clients easily lose weight fast. With the ideal balance of essential elements and minerals, vitamins and micronutrients, these best weight loss shakes allow dieters to maintain their diet plan for months without concern for malnutrition or uncontrollable hunger, all while quickly shedding unwanted, embarrassing fat.



Because reaching a state of ketosis, the metabolic change in a dieters’ body that occurs during the first phase of Diet Doc diet plans, is essential for burning fat for energy, instead of relying on processed carbohydrates, Diet Doc’s best weight loss shakes are extremely low in net carbs. But, their best weight loss shakes are also high in protein and contain a special formula that actually encourages the body to block carbohydrate absorption and increase metabolism. This special formula helps patients lose weight fast while balancing blood sugar to reduce cravings for unhealthy, fat forming foods. The extra protein and nutrients contained in these supplements has made it much easier for dieters to lose weight fast without the cravings, fatigue or weakness often seen with other prescription hormone diet plans.



Diet Doc clients can choose to lose weight fast while enjoying either chocolate or vanilla shakes that can be prepared a variety of ways. Because each patient has unlimited access to Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists, they can always request suggestions for shake recipes, such as mixing the formula with black coffee for a mocha flavor or freezing the shake for a milkshake like consistency. And, because usage is dependent on the dieter’s age, gender and activity level, nutritionists will help guide patients through their prescription hormone diet plan, suggesting optimal usage for their shakes to control cravings and lose weight fast. However dieters decide to use these shakes, supplements and other Diet Doc products, they can feel confident that they will quickly begin seeing excess stored body fat melting away.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



Want Diet Doc Special Offers? Sign up here: Click to Join



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg