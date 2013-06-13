Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Many people attribute weight gain to medications and medical or mental health conditions that will not allow them to lose weight fast. These patients may not even attempt to lose weight fast through diet plans and exercise because they have been convinced that their condition unavoidably impedes weight loss. A new clinical trial just published in the New England Journal of Medicine determined that, although there may be additional challenges, people struggling with mental health disorders are able to lose weight fast. Diet Doc offers mental health patients, and others, the ability to lose weight fast with hCG diet plans that combine a natural appetite suppressant with education on healthy living and medically monitored low calorie diets. Diet Doc is committed to not only helping patients achieve their weight loss goals, they are also dedicated to improving their weight-related quality of life overall.



Previous studies have shown that patients dealing with serious mental health disorders are at least 50% more likely to be overweight or obese. With this information, researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine considered whether these patients were able to lose weight when diet and exercise no longer took a back seat to treatment for their mental health issues. They found that a combination of education on healthy living, exercise and nutritious diet plans had a significant effect on patients’ ability to lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans help patients lose weight fast and maintain that weight loss over time with their uniquely designed programs.



All potential Diet Doc patients will consult with a specially trained physician to first determine whether the patient is a good fit for hCG diet plans. The physician will also discuss with potential patients their medical and mental health history to establish whether there are physical or mental issues hindering their weight loss goals. As part of their hCG diet plans, patients will be prescribed weight loss aids that will further assist with their ability to lose weight fast. These aids include the naturally produced appetite suppressant hCG. When used as a weight management tool, hCG not only suppresses the patient’s appetite and allows them to make healthy eating choices, it also mobilizes excess and unnecessary fat storage that is hard to reach through normal diet and exercise alone.



Once patients are able to curb their appetite and consume fewer calories, they will begin to lose weight fast and reach their weight loss goals. Diet Doc is also devoted to helping patients maintain weight loss over time and believes that the key to weight maintenance is education on nutritional value and calorie content of the foods patients are eating. Patients will work closely with the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals to design diet plans around their food preferences and lifestyle choices. To assure that patients are successful in their hCG diet plans, patients will also have unlimited access to physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists to monitor their weight loss and answer any questions that may arise throughout their journey.



