Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2013 -- People all over Alabama are well aware of the health consequences of weight gain and becoming obese, but a new study suggests that, unless people begin to lose weight fast, the high levels of fat found in their organs and bone marrow could also be detrimental to their bones. Diet Doc’s weight loss programs were created to treat all causes of weight gain, including excess fatty buildup in bone marrow, and offer their clients in Alabama a way to quickly and easily lose weight fast without negative side effects like uncontrollable hunger or intense cravings. Their unique protocol, specifically developed for Diet Doc’s weight loss programs, has helped thousands of patients worldwide achieve their weight management and lifestyle goals.



As reported on by Medical News Today, a new study performed by researchers with Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston considered previous assertions that obesity actually protected bones from deteriorating. Where other studies examined visceral fat and bone mineral density, this current study focused on the fat contained in subjects’ bone marrow. Because bone marrow contains the stem cells responsible for bone formation, researchers felt this was an appropriate direction to take and compared bone marrow fat with fat components of other organs. Their research showed that bone marrow fat makes bones weak and that obesity can shift stem cell lineage, resulting in more bone marrow fat. The key to avoiding brittle, weak bones and fatty bone marrow is finding a fast weight loss diet that incorporates fat burning foods to help patients lose weight fast. Since developing their programs, Diet Doc has established their effectiveness in helping patients lose weight fast and has become the nation’s leading medically supervised weight management plans.



Soon after their initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician, patients will begin working with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to design a meal and snack plan filled with healthy, fat burning foods that will help them to lose weight fast and avoid weight-related health risks. These highly trained nutritionists understand that most people are not trained in the science behind proper nutrition and may not know which foods are considered to be fat burning foods; therefore, they spend time working with clients to educate and counsel them on the importance of choosing healthy items for their menu. Shortly after beginning their weight loss program, patients will begin to incorporate fat burning foods like whole grains, lean meats and peppers into their diet and will begin seeing fat melt away. Diet Doc’s nutritionists will also encourage patients to consider liquids as fat burning foods and will suggest including drinks like green tea for added fat burning power.



Discovering how to lose weight fast with fat burning foods is just one of the many ways that Diet Doc’s weight loss programs help patients reach their weight management goals. The Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are dedicated to helping each client reach their goals and also create a happier, healthier lifestyle.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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