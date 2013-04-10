Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Diet Doc unveils an improved hCG diet, capable of helping patients lose weight fast, just in time to fit into their spring wardrobe. After over a decade of research, Diet Doc has developed the nation’s leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans, thoughtfully designed to allow patients to lose excess pounds, both rapidly and safely. By tirelessly researching the hCG diet, and modernizing the outdated 500 calorie version proposed in the '50s, Diet Doc has increased the effectiveness of their hCG diet plans, now allowing over 1200 calories and only providing 100% pure prescription grade hCG. Diet Doc has been successful in helping thousands of Americans lose weight fast, diminishing unwanted and unhealthy excess pounds. Originally, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG has the ability to help patients lose weight fast when coupled with a very low calorie diet. Diet Doc has since eliminated risks associated with the Simeons hCG protocol, increasing allowable caloric intake and customizing nutrition plans to each patient based on individual bodily factors. The result is the most modernized, efficient hCG diet plans in the country, allowing over 97 percent of patients to lose weight fast with little to zero side effects.



Patients can contact Diet Doc nationwide via the telemedicine system. This country-wide service allows patients across the nation to contact expert weight loss physicians who would otherwise be unavailable to those in remote areas. After initial registration, an extensive medical evaluation and physician consultation is performed for each patient. Based on this information, each patient is afforded a personalized diet plan, created by certified nutritionists working in concert with physician recommendations, and uniquely tailored to each patient's individual bodily factors.



Available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only, hCG is available in three forms; injectable solution, sublingual tablets, and oral drops. Injectable hCG is the most preferred method of delivery and has been reformulated to include energy and metabolism-boosting Vitamin B12. hCG, a hormone that naturally suppresses the appetite has also been shown to prevent muscle loss during dieting, allowing patients to lose weight fast without depleting muscle. When prescription hCG is used in conjunction with Diet Doc's nutritionist-designed, patient specific nutrition plans, this dynamic hormone has the ability to trigger the hypothalamus to release stored, trapped fat into the bloodstream. The body then uses this excess fat as an easy source of energy. Patients that follow the prescription hCG diet guidelines are noticing the loss of pounds and inches, typically in the most stubborn and difficult areas such as the hips, thighs, underarms, and belly. Dieters are labeling Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans the best method to lose weight fast and are boasting a loss of up to one pound per day without uncomfortable hunger, between-meal cravings, or significant energy loss. In fact, most patients report an increase in energy while dieting.



Each patient’s diet experience is medically supervised by specially trained weight loss professionals to assure that each patient is able to lose weight fast without compromising heath. Individualized Plans are available for those struggling to lose a few pounds, to those who need to lose 100 pounds or more, affording every patient the opportunity to fit comfortably into their Spring wardrobe and making weight loss and better health affordable and convenient nationwide.



