Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Even though there are many challenging health concerns associated with weight gain, people often focus on their appearance and how uncomfortable excess belly fat can make them feel. Appearance and comfort make it important for those dealing with excess belly fat to lose weight fast and to fight the negative stigmas associated with weight gain. However, a new study may cause a shift in the concern over weight gain and obesity. Performed by Columbia University in New York City, researchers found that healthy, premenopausal women with excess belly fat had a decreased bone density than when compared with those subjects who had less stomach fat accumulation. Diet Doc hCG diet plans are newly modified to address both patients’ appearance concerns and health concerns through hCG treatments and education on healthy eating that allows patients to lose weight fast and decrease the risk of weight related health concerns such as bone health.



Researcher Adi Cohen, MD, and her colleagues studied forty women between the ages of 18 and 48 to determine whether an excessive accumulation of belly fat affected the subjects’ bone density and overall bone health. As reported by Everyday Health, subjects that had higher levels of excess belly fat consistently had inferior bone quality than when compared with women who had less belly fat. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans specifically target fat accumulation in the belly through the use of prescription strength hCG treatments. Targeting this specific fat accumulation not only addresses patients’ bone health and bone density, it also allows patients to reach their initial weight loss goals and lose weight fast.



Diet Doc uses prescription hCG treatments combined with individualized nutrition plans to now target belly fat specifically. hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that is naturally produced by the female body during pregnancy. hCG makes sure that the growing fetus receives adequate nutrition without depleting the mother’s muscle mass. This is possible because hCG mobilizes excess and unnecessary fat storage, such as thigh and belly fat, and directs this storage to provide the fetus with nutrition. When used as a weight loss tool for hCG diet plans, hCG targets that same unnecessary and embarrassing fat storage while also acting as a powerful appetite suppressant that allows patients to consume fewer calories and lose weight fast.



hCG diet plans use medically supervised hCG treatments in combination with healthy eating plans that allow patients to learn about proper nutrition and lose weight fast. After an extensive evaluation with a Diet Doc physician to determine which weight loss aids are most appropriate for patients’ unique hCG diet plans, patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to develop a meal and snack plan that works around their specific needs and helps them to lose weight fast. hCG diet plans are personally designed around each patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle choices and food preferences. Diet Doc is committed to helping these patients lose weight fast, achieve their best weight loss goals and target stubborn excess belly fat through hCG diet plans.



