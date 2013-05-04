Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- Addiction has been defined as compulsive behavior or use of a substance regardless of the harmful consequences associated with its use. Addiction comes in different forms including alcoholism, drug addiction, gambling addiction and internet use. Most recently food has been considered as another possible addiction. In a recent publication devoted completely to the discussion on similarities between drug addiction and obesity, researchers found significant commonalities in brain reaction to drug addiction and food consumption.



Diet Doc’s new hCG diets can help patients fight food addictions and lose weight fast while making healthy lifestyle changes that combat cravings for food and overeating. Diet Doc recognizes that food cravings, like drug addiction, can begin to control patients’ lives and is committed to ending the unhealthy cycle of overeating and weight gain.



Research published in the Biological Psychiatry Journal examines brain reaction and addiction to food as a possible cause for overeating and as a contributor to the obesity epidemic in America today. The human brain is wired to respond to pleasure, immediate rewards and gratification. Like drug addiction, overeating is largely monitored through self-control and the desire to avoid the unwanted effects of overeating. While the research is not definitive, brain images have revealed that the same regions of the brain that reinforce drug use also reinforce the positive effects of food. Diet Doc hCG diets help patients transform their lifestyles from one comprised of overeating meals filled with empty calories to healthy lifestyles where eating nutrient-rich foods that provide energy are reinforced by the brain.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans were developed using today’s advanced science and technology to help patients lose weight fast and learn what their body needs to maintain that weight loss. Certified nutritionists have developed high protein, low carbohydrate hCG diet plans specific to each patient depending on age, gender, health history, lifestyle, organ function and other important contributing factors. A recent in-house study revealed that 97% of Diet Doc clients were able to lose weight fast, losing one pound per day and thirty pounds per month.



The Diet Doc team realizes that overcoming any addiction, whether that addiction is a food or drug addiction, requires education and support. Expert weight loss professionals have joined the Diet Doc team to help patients lose weight fast and provide patients with unlimited guidance and encouragement throughout their lifestyle transformation. Weight loss coaches, physicians, and nutritionists are available six days per week for up to one full year after completion of hCG diets to offer clients unlimited support, guidance, and encouragement for continued weight management well after patients lose weight fast. For over a decade, Diet Doc hCG diets have been successful in helping patients lose weight fast and has become the nation’s leader in medical weight loss through the use of prescription hCG and monitored hCG diets.



