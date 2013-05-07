Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Diet Doc’s new hCG diets were created to adapt and conform to most every person looking to lose weight fast or address specific health concerns. As experts in the weight loss profession, Diet Doc physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists customize hCG diets around each patient’s lifestyle and diet preferences, health history, and healthy living goals. Helping clients lose weight fast not only provides the immediate relief of removing embarrassing excess fat, hCG weight loss diets also provide long-term support and guidance to create a foundation for a lifestyle change and a healthier, happier future.



Recognizing that the path to losing weight can take many different routes, Diet Doc hCG diets begin with an extensive, online evaluation that elicits responses from potential patients regarding their current diet and future diet goals, past weight loss trials, previous medical concerns, treatments and much more. A Diet Doc physician will review each patient evaluation and determine whether the potential patient is a good candidate for hCG diets. If the patient proves to be a good fit, a one-on-one consultation will be scheduled for a time that is most convenient to the patient. At this point, a personalized diet plan will be developed by one of the Diet Doc’s team of certified nutritionists. Designing hCG diet plans specifically for each patient allows this weight loss plan to fit in to any situation or lifestyle and offers an answer for those looking to lose excessive amounts of weight, those looking to lose less than twenty pound and those simply looking to lose weight fast.



The Diet Doc team understands that the benefits of losing weight, whether that weight loss is small or large, are available to everyone. The ultimate goal for Diet Doc hCG diets is to guide clients toward a healthier, happier lifestyle by allowing patients to lose weight fast while addressing health concerns and developing the tools necessary to create a healthy lifestyle for themselves and their families. These diet plans provide prescription hCG to assist with initial weight loss goals and also work with patients to determine the best way for them to lose weight fast and maintain that weight loss in the future. Benefits of weight loss are not only limited to the clear health benefits such as decreased blood pressure and reduced risk for developing certain types of cancers, patients learning to lose weight fast also experience increased self confidence, better interpersonal relationships and improved overall health. By tailoring each diet plan around the clients instead of the weight loss itself, Diet Doc’s program is made available to almost any person in any situation making healthy living a realistic and attainable goal.



