Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- With today’s levels of weight gain and obesity reaching epidemic proportions, many people are hunting for advice on the causes of weight gain and how to lose weight fast. New studies are constantly being developed that suggest causes of weight gain and treatments that will help patients lose weight fast. This week, a study was released by the Child Study Center at NYU Langone Medical Center that found a clear relationship between the childhood diagnosis of ADHD and the soring rates of obesity later in life. Diet Doc’s new hCG diets can now focus on creating individual diet plans, healthy eating and lifestyle changes even for those potentially affected by symptoms of ADHD, to lose weight fast.



As reported on Yahoo Healthy, Dr. F. Xavier Castellanos, one researcher on this project, stated, “As we learn more about the regions of the brain that may be implicated in obesity, they overlap with brain regions implicated in ADHD." Castellanos also noted that there is a theory that the impulsive eating found to accompany obesity may be a reflection of the poor planning and difficulty in decision making associated with ADHD. This ten-year study followed the lives of 207 boys and compared weight gain to the weight gained by a population not diagnosed with ADHD. They found that by the age of 41, the ADHD subjects were 19 pounds heavier, on average, than their non-ADHD counterparts.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets utilize medically supervised weight loss plans to help patients overcome impulsive eating and poor food choices and to help to lose weight fast. Because hCG diet plans are designed around the personal needs of each individual patient, issues such as the symptoms of ADHD, as they associate with healthy eating choices, can be taken into consideration when determining the most effective way for patients to lose weight fast.



Diet Doc physicians are not general practice physicians and are instead highly trained in the specifics of hCG diets. They receive distinctive training and specialize in understanding the causes of weight gain and obesity, the implications of weight loss on a patient’s body, what causes a body to fight weight loss and the best methods for patients to lose weight fast. Using this training, Diet Doc’s team of weight management experts develops hCG diets around patients’ food preferences, age, gender, lifestyle, and, most importantly, health and medical considerations. hCG diets can be tailored for those individuals looking to lose less than twenty pounds to those who need to lose much more weight and to patients that have gained weight over the course of their lives from diagnoses such as ADHD. Diet Doc’s hCG diets are successful in allowing patients to lose weight fast because they are customized for each individual patient to promote quick and easy weight loss.



