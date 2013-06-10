Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Diet Doc understands the challenges people face when trying to lose weight fast and have created hCG diets to provide patients with a quick and effective road to weight management. However, intense cravings and uncontrollable appetite can often lead dieters to make unhealthy food choices, so Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans now utilize an all-natural hormone to help control these cravings while providing expert support and nutrition education, allowing patients to make educated nutrition choices.



Interested in whether hunger and cravings actually lead to poor food choices, a recent study performed by Cornell University examined the age-old advice to not grocery shop while hungry. Their research confirmed that poor choices were made when subjects shopped on an empty stomach. hCG diets can help patients control these urges through the use of medically supervised weight management aids and maintain that weight over time by creating healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime.



Published in JAMA Internal Medicine and reported on by the New York Times, this new study considered weight loss advice that many who are trying to lose weight fast have considered, but were not certain if it was accurate. Researchers studied groups of subjects that were either told to refrain from eating for hours before shopping or who were provided food immediately before entering the store. The results of the study showed that those subjects that shopped with an empty stomach purchased more unhealthy, high calorie food items. This evidence provides some support for those considering whether weight loss advice such as this will actually help them to lose weight fast. Diet Doc provides its patients with an immediate solution to weight gain with medically supervised weight management aids and healthy eating plans created specifically for each patient to assure that they lose weight fast and maintain their weight over time.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets incorporate the naturally occurring hormone hCG into their weight loss plans as a potent appetite suppressant that allows patients to lose weight fast. hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is naturally produced in pregnant females and not only acts as an appetite suppressant; it also mobilizes excess and unnecessary fat storage without attacking the patient’s muscle or necessary structural fat. By utilizing the hCG hormone in hCG diets, patients can lose weight fast and achieve initial weight loss goals, but are also able to make educated, healthy food choices because they are not experiencing cravings and uncontrollable hunger.



To help patients make healthy, low calorie food choice, patients will work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to learn about proper nutrition and calorie content of foods that will help them lose weight fast. Because hCG diets are designed specifically for each patient around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, patients can continue to consume some foods that they enjoy while beginning to incorporate healthy fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats into their diet. The Diet Doc team is committed to helping patients lose weight fast through hCG diets and remain available for unlimited consultations six days per week to answer patient’s questions about effective weight loss, provide education on food choices or to simply encourage and support patients through this life changing journey.



