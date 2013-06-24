Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Parents will do almost anything for the benefit of their children including participating in weight loss programs to try and lose weight fast. Now, parents may have an incentive to lose weight fast with weight loss programs before their children are even born. As reported on by Medical News Today, a new study considered whether a father’s weight could impact the weight of his future children and found that not only can the father’s weight contribute to childhood obesity, it can also affect the offspring’s weight later in life. Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer patients an opportunity to take control of their lives with hCG weight loss programs that benefit the patient as well as the health of their future children.



Researchers with Ohio University were aware of studies that considered the impact of a mother’s weight on her children and developed their own study to consider whether the father’s weight could also contribute to their child’s future health. In their 13-week, laboratory experiment, Felicia V. Nowak, MD, PhD and her colleagues found evidence indicating that the father’s weight had a direct impact on the weight of his children beginning at six weeks of age and was still present between six and twelve months of age. With studies like these making headlines, many potential fathers will begin searching for weight loss programs that allow them to lose weight fast. Diet Doc created their hCG diets to afford patients the opportunity to attain their fast weight loss goals while also establishing the skills necessary to carry weight management into the future.



Learning how to eat well in order to lose weight fast is a foremost concern for the fat loss experts on the Diet Doc team, but Diet Doc understands that making this transition can be challenging. To make the shift to healthier eating more comfortable, Diet Doc incorporates powerful weight management aids into their hCG diets and weight loss programs. Aids such as hCG treatments will boost patients’ opportunity to lose weight fast while suppressing the appetite so that patients can reevaluate their eating habits and food choices. Without nagging hunger and intense cravings, patients can learn which low calorie foods leave them feeling full and satisfied without causing weight gain.



Each patient will also work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to learn about the nutritional value of the foods they are eating and begin to determine which foods are most beneficial for their weight loss programs. The knowledge that patients gain while working with certified nutritionists will follow them through hCG diets but will also allow patients to maintain their weight well past the completion of their weight loss programs. After patients lose weight fast with hCG diets, they will be motivated by their achievements and continue to utilize the skills they have learned to eat wholesome foods and create a healthy lifestyle that they can pass on to their children.



