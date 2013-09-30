Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Feeling weak and tired are symptoms commonly associated with diet programs that claim to help patients all over North Carolina lose weight fast. Now, Diet Doc has created a unique weight loss protocol that offers their patients quick and easy weight loss without fatigue. These personalized fat burning diets utilize the naturally occurring hCG hormone in their hCG injections and enhance them with vitamin b12 boosters that actually increase energy levels while burning excess and embarrassing fat buildup. Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss because of their success in helping patients lose weight fast with hCG injections, but also because Diet Doc patients, unlike many people participating in fad diets, are able to sustain their weight loss over time and feel energized because of vitamin b12 supplements.



After completing an extensive, online health questionnaire, potential patients will consult with a highly trained Diet Doc physician who is well qualified in determining the cause of a patient’s weight gain and the most effective methods for helping the patient lose weight fast. The physician will discuss any underlying medical issues that may be causing the patient’s weight gain or inhibiting successful weight loss and will prescribe supplements, diet pills and hCG treatments, like hCG injections, that will increase the speed that the patient is able to lose weight fast. An important facet of the Diet Doc hCG diet is that the company makes its proprietary diet plans available nationwide, even for those without a weight loss clinic in Charleston West Virginia.



All patient prescriptions are filled at Diet Doc’s own American based, fully licensed pharmacy to assure clients that they are receiving only the highest-grade supplements, diet pills and vitamin b12. To increase confidence in Diet Doc’s products, patients in North Carolina will also receive a Certificate of Analysis showing the purity of the ingredients and the levels of active ingredients completed by independent, third party laboratory. Diet Doc is committed to providing their patients with the best supplements available so that patients lose weight fast and feel comfortable and energized during their journey.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans incorporate hCG treatments into patients’ weight loss plans and utilize the hormone hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, to mobilize excess fatty buildup in hard to reach areas like the stomach, thighs and underarms. hCG treatments have also been successful in suppressing the patient’s appetite so that they can consume fewer calories than they are accustomed to consuming. Patients can choose to receive their treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or, the most popular choice, as hCG injections. Patients that choose hCG injections for their treatments have the added benefit of receiving vitamin b12 as part of their treatment because the hCG injections are enhanced with vitamin b12 to boost energy levels and reduce and eliminate any fatigue that the patient may experience due to a reduction in caloric intake.



Diet Doc’s unique weight loss protocol was developed in response to the common complaints associated with diet programs and targeted those complaints to provide patients with any easy way to lose weight fast. Incorporating vitamin b12 into their programs is just one of the many methods physicians have used to address discomfort and fatigue linked with dieting and has helped Diet Doc’s hCG diets allow thousands of patients to reach their weight loss goals.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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