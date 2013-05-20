Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Individuals who are searching for ways to lose weight fast often focus on which foods they are making part of their daily meals; however, as recently reported by Everyday Health, new research may have those same people shifting the focus of their weight loss diets. Researchers recently changed the concentration of their weight reduction studies from focusing on types of foods consumed and instead emphasizing the timing at which foods are consumed. Diet Doc understands that patients are searching for the quickest and most efficient methods to lose weight fast and their team of certified nutritionists considers food categories as well as the timing of food consumption when developing hCG weight loss diets.



The new study published in the International Journal of Obesity and discussed on Everyday Health, observed the food intake and the timing of food intake of 400 overweight adults over a period of 20 weeks. Frank Scheer, PhD, and his colleagues said that the results of this study are the first of their kind as far as being the first large-scale study to show that timing affects the effectiveness of a diet. They found that what you eat is just as important as when you eat it. Specifically, subjects who ate large meals later in the day lost significantly less weight than those subjects who ate large meals earlier in the day. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets provide patients with a team of weight reduction experts who are highly trained in helping people lose weight fast. This team of professionals recognizes that each patient’s body will respond differently to weight loss diets and work closely with patients to create a meal plan specific to their needs that allow them to lose weight fast.



Diet Doc has been committed to helping patients lose weight fast through the use of prescription hCG treatments and healthy eating plans for decades. From the beginning, Diet Doc has emphasized the use of modern science and technology behind all hCG weight loss diets. Diet Doc took research from the 1950s, when the hCG hormone was initially recognized as a fat elimination tool, and modernized it with today’s medical and nutrition standards. Staying on top of scientific advances remains a priority to the Diet Doc team and successful weight loss results are continuously evaluated and incorporated into hCG weight loss diets where they prove to be beneficial for the patient.



Diet Doc patients work closely with weight management coaches who not only help patients lose weight fast, they also provide extensive education about how the patient’s body responds to losing weight. Throughout their journey, patients routinely consult with physicians, nurses and weight management coaches to evaluate the speed at which the patient is losing weight. Studies such as these, recommending larger meals in the early parts of the day, are always considered when developing and altering weight management plans for Diet Doc patients. The results of hCG weight loss diets have shown that finding the best diet for each patient to lose weight fast and understanding how the body loses weight leads to more effective weight maintenance in the future.



