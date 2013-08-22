Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- With the current obesity statistics, New York patients of all ages are steadily realizing that their struggle with weight gain, regardless of the cause, can be addressed with fat burning foods and healthy lunch ideas that can help them lose weight fast. Habits that are developed over time, like overeating or eating unhealthy, processed foods, can be reversed by working with weight loss professionals who have experience with meal planning and healthy lunch ideas that allow their clients to lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s weight loss programs were designed to offer their clients an easy way to lose weight fast with healthy meals, natural herbs and supplements that eliminate the negative side effects commonly associated with dieting.



Starting at extremely young ages, children are encouraged by their parents to overeat and consume all of the food on their plate whether or not they are hungry and this behavior initiates an unhealthy pattern that most children will follow into adulthood. In fact, in an article recently published on ABC News, some parents are reconsidering having their children eat until their food is gone and are allowing children of all ages to eat until they are full to teach them how to listen to their body. Because many Diet Doc patients were encouraged to overeat at a young age, they have developed and maintained these unhealthy eating habits that have inhibited their ability to lose weight fast. Fortunately, this behavior is not permanent and, after working with the Diet Doc team of weight management professions, patients will learn how to incorporate fat burning foods and healthy lunch ideas into their daily routine to begin looking and feeling healthier.



After an initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician, patients will begin working with a certified nutritionist to discuss their current eating habits and to begin developing personalized meal plans that contain breakfast smoothies, healthy lunch ideas and nutritious dinner options. These certified nutritionists are conscious to the fact that patients in New York may not be aware of the many fat burning foods that not only taste great but also help them quickly shed unwanted, excess weight. Depending on the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, nutritionists will design an hCG diet program filled with fat burning foods that will allow the patient to lose weight fast. In addition to developing these meal plans and offering healthy lunch ideas, patients will receive education and counseling on which fat burning foods are most effective for their own weight loss needs so that patients can use this information to help sustain their weight loss in the future.



Diet Doc is committed to helping patients reverse the unhealthy habits they formed during their early years with healthy lunch ideas and suggestions for appetizing, fat burning foods to incorporate into their breakfasts and dinners. With this effective protocol, Diet Doc has helped thousands of patients lose weight fast, sustain their weight loss over time and create healthier, happier lifestyles.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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