Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- With busy schedules and limited personal time, many people in Detroit turn to fast food for their daily meals. And, while fast food surely offers people in Detroit the convenience of a quick meal, the processed ingredients within their products make it nearly impossible to lose weight fast or improve weight-related quality of life. Fortunately, Diet Doc now offers exclusive treatments with prescription strength hormone levels for those patients who have gained weight because of fast food. These monitored hormone levels make being able to lose weight fast easy because the treatments specifically target stored, excess fat in hard to reach areas of the body while also addressing intense cravings so patients will be able to see fat rapidly melting away.



Becoming accustomed to fast food as part of a daily routine will likely result in weight gain and other health issues but eliminating these bad habits to lose weight fast can be challenging. Because of these issues, Diet Doc offers their clients treatments with closely monitored hormone levels and proven results along with a team of weight management professionals to educate and counsel patients throughout this important, life-changing journey. Patients interested in finding the most effective way to lose weight fast only need to complete a confidential online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained physicians. During this consultation, the physician will recommend and prescribe appropriate hormone level treatments for the patient’s specific weight loss needs and patients can have their supplements shipped directly to the privacy of their own home.



Diet Doc’s hormone is naturally produced by pregnant women to ensure that the growing fetus is receiving adequate nutrients during gestation. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hormone mobilizes stored fat and directs it to the fetus for nutrition. When appropriate hormone levels are used as a fast weight loss tool for Diet Doc programs, the hormone continues to target stored fat in the stomach, thighs and underarms, but instead of directing that fat to a fetus, it effectively flushes the fat from the patient’s body.



Diet Doc patients who have incorporated appropriate hormone levels into their diet plan have not only seen excess fat melting away, they have also experienced a significant decrease in their cravings for unhealthy, fast food. Learning how to control these cravings will eliminate fast food from the patient’s daily caloric intake and leave room for healthy, low fat foods that help patients lose weight fast while also leaving them feeling full and satisfied. Certified nutritionists will spend time working with patients, educating them on the importance of choosing low calorie foods to lose weight fast and to sustain their weight loss for the future.



Diet Doc’s goal is to leave clients with the skills necessary to maintain their weight over time and lead a healthier, more active lifestyle. Their exclusive weight loss programs have successfully helped thousands of people lose weight and, because of these results, along with their high quality treatments and products, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss plans.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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