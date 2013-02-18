Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Overweight and obesity are two of the major issues raising concern globally. However, with technology advancing everyday, techniques and therapies for weight loss and fitness have become more affordable and safe. People usually neglect the health part when it comes to eating habits and lifestyle, but when things take a drastic turn, they look out for quick remedies that can help them lose weight fast. You are always safer and guaranteed better results if you go with a natural and healthy weight loss program suggested to you by your doctor or nutritionist. One program, Fat Loss Factor, has seen extraordinary results for people who want to lose weight fast.



Weight Loss Programs and Diet Plans



Instead of jumping into a quick weight loss program, choose an eating plan that you can follow for the rest of your life. Let us discuss the 2 major factors that influence your health.



Physical Exercise -- Physical exercises and routine workouts are important aspects of natural weight loss programs. Once you decide to workout, dedicate time every week to do it. Regular exercise could be anything from walking for 15 minutes or jogging for 10 minutes. You burn calories by moving the muscles of your body repeatedly at a challenging speed; especially if done on a regular basis.



Diet Plans -- What we eat and drink also matters when it comes to a healthy body. Eating and drinking healthy not only helps you to maintain your energy levels but also lose extra fat. If you are planning to take up a diet plan, you might find it difficult to adjust to initially, but you will get used to it, and eating well will become routine. One of the best ways to make your diet plan effective is to increase your consumption of protein and consume less carbohydrates. Proteins are responsible for muscle building which burns calories. Using a weight loss percentage calculator, you can determine how much calories you require per day and control your diet accordingly.



How to Lose Belly Fat?



Most adults , especially women, are concerned about fat accumulation in the belly area. For women, this problem usually arises post pregnancy, and it is usually very difficult to get rid of. Here are a few tips to get rid of stubborn belly fat



Diet -- When you decide to get rid of accumulated fat, one of the first things you should do is throw away any fatty or fried food, sugar-filled drinks, and frozen batter coated foods in your fridge. While rich fatty food consists of high calories, protein rich food consists of the right nutrition. Along with your protein and small carb servings, consume a lot of water and vegetables. Do not try to starve yourself or go hungry for hours at a time; this might make your condition worse. Figure out your daily calorie needs to consume the right amount of food required by your body.



Exercises -- Dieting is not the only thing that will help in reducing body fat. If you combine it with toning exercises, jogging, aerobics, crunches, torso twists, etc., you will definitely see the results in just a few weeks. To start with, you can do some fat burning exercises and then gradually add in cardio and muscle building exercises once you are comfortable with the routine.



Sleep -- Many of us seldom realize that sleep is the most important part of our routine. Those who do not get proper sleep are prone to obesity. The protein enzyme, Leptin, is behind this; it is a kind of protein that is secreted in our bodies during sleep. Leptin helps to decrease our body's cravings for food, allowing us to eat only as much as required.



Those wanting to see results may visit the Fat Loss Factor website directly for more information.



About M.D. Mayo

Mr. Mayo of Mayo4 lives in Dallas, TX and is an accomplished blogger covering many topics. He is also a well respected reviewer and regularly contributes to product review sites.