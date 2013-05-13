Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- When developing diet plans, many factors such as lifestyle preferences, age, gender and personality, are taken into consideration to help patients discover the best ways to lose weight fast. Researchers have previously determined that there is a clear connection between certain personality traits and weight gain. Diet Doc considers the science behind these studies and others when creating their personalized weight loss diet plans. Now, a new study exploring the effect weight gain may have on an individual’s short term and or long term personality traits may offer even more information for Diet Doc patients that want to lose weight fast.



The study, just published in the Journal of Psychological Science, investigates the deep connections between the mind and the body in the report, “I Know Not To, but I Can’t Help It: Weight Gain and Changes in Impulsivity-Related Personality Traits.” In the ten-year observation, researchers were eager to determine if weight gain was associated with personality changes in the same way that personality traits often influence weight gain. They found that significant weight gain is associated with increases in impulsive decision making as well as deliberation. More specifically, researchers found that subjects gaining more than 10% of their baseline body weight were more likely to give in to temptation. Most studies on the effect of weight gain and weight loss provide insight to weight loss professionals who develop diet plans, but this study in particular may help patients understand how to control their temptations to overeat and provide motivation to lose weight fast and gain control of their impulses.



One main focus of Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans is to help patients control appetite and cravings thereby helping them lose weight fast. Learning that weight gain itself affects personality traits for impulse control will help patients lose weight fast and regain control of their eating habits. Diet Doc understands that achieving that initial weight loss is difficult because of those cravings and hunger and offers patients medical assistance to relieve those temptations to overindulge.



Diet Doc diet plans incorporate the use of the naturally occurring hormone, hCG, where appropriate to help patients lose weight fast and overcome those personality traits attempting to derail weight loss. When used as a weight loss tool, hCG treatments act as a powerful appetite suppressant while also mobilizing unnecessary excess fat storage that often doesn’t respond to diet change alone. In addition to hCG treatments, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans teach patients how to lose weight fast through low-calorie, nutrient rich snacks and meals. Patients work closely with a team of professional weight loss experts to develop a healthy eating plan that works around their lifestyle and food preferences. Diet Doc believes that personality traits do not have to determine weight gained or lost and patients can take control of their weight and their lives through Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans.



