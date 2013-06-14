Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- People struggling with physical and mental health issues are often also plagued with weight-related issues and are consistently trying to lose weight fast. Medications and treatments for illnesses can take priority over eating healthy with weight loss diets and maintaining an active lifestyle. A new study, published in the early, online edition of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found a surprising connection between weight gain and obsessive-compulsive disorders that possibly indicates that the circuits of the brain controlling impulses also regulate food intake and body weight. Learning how to control the impulse to overeat and overindulge is imperative when trying to lose weight fast, so, when creating hCG weight loss diets, Diet Doc focused heavily on addressing these issues.



As reported by Medical News Today, researchers with the University of Iowa were astounded to find an intimate connection between the brain circuits that are linked with obesity and obsessive-compulsive disorders. Study leaders Michael Lutter and Andrew Pieper, and their colleagues, bred mice without the gene known to cause obesity with mice exhibiting symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorders and found that the offspring were neither obese nor exhibited signs of obsessive-compulsive disorders. Researchers believe this evidence demonstrates that the parts of the brain controlling impulses and obsessive-compulsive disorders and extensively intertwined with those parts of the brain that control food intake and body weight. Diet Doc understands that patients fight intense cravings and uncontrollable hunger when trying to lose weight fast and designed hCG weight loss diets with this in mind.



Prior to beginning hCG weight loss diets, all patients will consult with a specially trained Diet Doc physician to determine whether there are any underlying physical or mental health issues, such as obsessive-compulsive disorders, that could be inhibiting the patient’s ability to lose weight fast. During this consultation, the patient will be prescribed the most effective prescription diet pills and fat loss aids for their hCG weight loss diets. These tools, including hCG treatments, will allow patients to temporarily suppress their appetite to consume fewer calories and overcome initial fast weight loss hurdles that have hindered their ability to lose weight fast.



Patients will also work closely with certified nutritionists to learn which foods provide proper nutrition and energy without derailing their weight loss diets. Over time, patients incorporate these healthy foods into their meal plans and begin to develop new, healthier eating habits. Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals are specially trained in the many causes of weight gain, how patients physically respond to weight loss diets and the most effective methods for helping patients lose weight fast. These professionals are committed to helping patients not only achieve their fat loss goals; they are also dedicated to creating healthy, active and happy lifestyles for their futures.



