Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- By now most patients in Detroit have learned that being able to lose weight fast through diet change alone is difficult and results can vary or be non-existent. But, people in Detroit now have the option to supplement their diet change with weight loss shakes and diet pills that increase the rate that they see fat melting away. Diet Doc understands that fast results are essential for encouraging clients to stick with their healthy diet to increase their weight-related quality of life and possibly even decrease their risk for a cancer diagnosis, according to a new study. So, they created their lose weight fast programs to not only assist their clients in quickly reaching their weight management goals, but to also allow for happier, healthier lifestyles overall. By offering clients prescriptions for Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss shakes, natural supplements and fat burning diet pills, patients will no longer crave unhealthy, processed foods and will soon begin seeing a leaner, more toned figure.



This new study, just published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, set out to investigate the relationship between food and nutrient intake with pancreatic cancer because previous studies in this area have yielded inconsistent results. They found that subjects following dietary guidelines, issued to promote overall health and weight maintenance, may also help subjects with disease prevention and could play a role in reducing the risk of pancreatic cancer. Diet Doc’s unique weight control programs utilize effective weight loss shakes and diet pills to regulate patients’ appetites and allow them to lose weight fast while reducing their risk for weight-related diseases and cancer diagnoses. Without intense cravings for sugary, fatty foods, patients will see unwanted fat quickly melt away.



Once patients decide to begin to lose weight fast with the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals, they will schedule a confidential consultation with a physician specially trained in Diet Doc’s fat burning programs. During this consultation, patients will discuss underlying health issues that could be contributing to their weight gain or inhibiting their weight loss. The physician will then prescribe natural supplements to address these underlying issues and increase the speed that patients see results. Supplementing healthy meals with weight loss shakes and diet pills will not only allow for faster results, it will also provide each client with a more comfortable transition to their new figure.



Many people who want to lose weight fast often fail to reach their new weight goals because of intense cravings that disrupt even those most committed to losing weight. Because Diet Doc incorporates weight loss shakes and diet pills into their diet plans, patients will no longer struggle with the temptation to overeat or overindulge in unhealthy foods and can reevaluate how the foods they are consuming leave them feeling. Supplementing meals, or replacing meals, with weight loss shakes provides patients with the nutrients they need while leaving them feeling full and satisfied. While Diet Doc’s exclusive fat burning diet pills work to decrease the patient’s appetite so that they can choose healthier foods that won’t contribute to weight gain. This combination of natural supplements and healthy meals will effectively allow Diet Doc clients to lose weight fast without any uncomfortable or negative side effects to struggle with.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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