Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- To avoid potentially life threatening disease and illness that can be caused by obesity and weight gain, many people in Sacramento are looking for ways to reduce their overall body fat content and lose weight fast. But, a new study by the Universities of Edinburgh and Aberdeen in Scotland may offer people in Sacramento an even greater incentive for determining how to lose weight fast, their children. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are designed specifically around each new patient’s personal needs and causes of weight gain and their team of body fat eliminating experts work with patients to find the perfect combination of healthy foods, weight loss supplements and education to help patients quickly shed dangerous, unwanted extra weight.



As reported on by Medical News Today, researchers recently performed a study that showed that children of overweight women have a greater chance of dying from heart disease than their parents. This new study reviewed birth and death records from nearly 29,000 women whose body fat content, and the body fat content of their offspring, were measured over time. Of the mothers, 21% were overweight and 4% were obese. Researchers found that the children of obese mothers were 42% more likely to be admitted to a hospital for a heart related even than those children born to mothers with a normal body fat content. These findings highlight the urgent need for obesity prevention and public health programs to encourage women of childbearing age to lose weight fast. Fortunately, Diet Doc offers a personalized approach to eliminating excess body fat and can assist patients who are eager to lose weight before pregnancy as well as patients who are looking to lose weight fast for many other important reasons.



To allow patients to see immediate and effective results, Diet Doc incorporates specially formulated fast weight loss supplements that curb the patient’s appetite while increasing metabolism to burn more excess body fat for fuel. After making the choice to lose weight fast with Diet Doc’s diet programs, patients will consult with a highly trained Diet Doc physician to discuss their unique causes of weight gain and their goals for future weight management. Based on the patient’s specific needs and goals, weight loss supplements will be prescribed and can be ordered over the phone or the internet and shipped directly to the patient’s home for their immediate use. While Diet Doc offers many exclusive weight loss supplements, physicians will prescribe the products that will be most beneficial and provide the most rapid and effective results. Because patient progress is consistently monitored throughout their program, these weight loss supplements can be modified at any point to increase the rate that the patient sees results.



Diet Doc understands that finding a diet plan that works with each patient’s personal needs and goals can be difficult and created their program to work around the patient’s gender, age, health history, lifestyle, and food preferences. Their exclusive weight loss supplements are produced in Diet Doc’s own, United States based pharmacies to ensure that patients receive only the highest quality ingredients that allow them to lose weight fast and sustain their weight over time.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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