Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Dieters know that being able to lose weight fast will not only improve their figure, it could also reduce their risk for developing weight-related diseases as well. Now, a new study has been released that suggests that being able to lose weight quickly could also benefit human heart health and combat a potentially fatal irregular heartbeat. But, many dieters may have been unsuccessful in determining how to lose weight because they have not yet found diet plans that work for them. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans are created personally for each individual client and help patients quickly eliminate excess, embarrassing body fat while providing beneficial relief for the human heart.



Reported on this week by US News, the results of this new study were just presented at the American Heart Association’s annual meeting and suggest that overweight or obese people can cut their risk of human heart trouble and potentially fatal irregular heartbeats if they begin diet plans to lose weight. Throughout their study, researchers found that being able to lose weight, a little more than thirty pounds, on average, caused people to have fewer and less sever fits of human heart palpitations related to atrial fibrillation. Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients lose weight, and increase their weight-related quality of life, with their exclusive, prescription hormone diet plans that thousands of dieters have already used to successfully reach their weight loss goals.



Each potential patient will initially consult with a Diet Doc physician who will review their health and medical history to identify underlying causes of weight gain, like an internal imbalance or improperly functioning internal organs. With these issues in mind, the physician will recommend and prescribe prescription hormone diet treatments, appetite suppressing supplements and fat burning diet pills. Unlike other diet plans, Diet Doc is dedicated to not only helping their clients reach initial weight loss goals, they also aim to effectively address causes of weight gain so that their clients can maintain their weight loss well into their future.



During their consultation, the patient will receive a one-year prescription for all of Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments and can easily order their supplies over the phone or the internet and have them shipped directly to their home or office. While other diet plans require their clients to spend time and money traveling to a fast weight loss clinic for consultations and prescription pick-ups, Diet Doc strives to offer their clients the most convenient diet plans and makes their services available completely through telemedicine.



Those who are interested in avoiding an irregular heartbeat or simply eager to improve the health of the human heart should consider prescription hormone diet plans as a solution to their weight loss needs. Because of their astonishingly rapid results, Diet Doc’s personalized approach to weight loss Diet Doc’s personalized approach to weight loss has become the nation’s leading program for medically supervised weight management.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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