Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- With celebrity weight loss filling recent news headlines, many people in the US are eager to hear her secrets and lose weight in order to achieve a slimmer, sexier figure. Yet, as many dieters have come to experience, being able to lose weight often means suffering through hunger, cravings, fatigue and weakness – negative effects that celebrities likely did not struggle with. Fortunately, Diet Doc now offers hCG diet treatments, made up of all natural, prescription strength hormones, that target excess stored body fat and control the appetite for a comfortable transition to a healthier lifestyle. Using these hCG diet treatments in combination with a low fat diet has helped thousands of Diet Doc patients lose weight fast. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported fast and easy weight loss without any negative side effects or harmful consequences.



Although most people are not in the spotlight like celebrities, they still may feel uncomfortable or embarrassed about their weight gain and may also be ready to take the steps needed to lose weight. Those interested in Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans only need to complete a confidential, online health and medical questionnaire and schedule a consultation with one of Diet Doc’s experienced and professional physicians. Throughout their initial consultation, the patient and physician will discuss the most effective methods to lose weight for the patient’s personal weight loss needs. Patients will also receive their one-year prescription for hCG diet treatments, fat burning supplements and diet pills.



Unlike other hCG programs, Diet Doc produces all of their products in their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies. Because they are committed to delivering only the highest quality ingredients to their clients, each shipment is accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis detailing the levels and quality of each component included within hCG diet treatments. Many dieters may be unaware that the quality of their hCG diet treatments can significantly affect the results that they see and impact their ability to quickly lose weight. So, it is important to find a program that requires a prescription for their hCG diet treatments because those that do not require a prescription, homeopathic treatments, will not contain levels of hCG high enough for weight loss.



While many celebrities have not attributed their ability to lose weight to anything particular, they have clearly found a weight loss method that works for their own personal needs. Likewise, Diet Doc programs are committed to uncovering the underlying causes of weight gain for each individual patient and develop a personalized program to address those issues. This tailored approach to weight loss not only allows clients to quickly shed unwanted stored fat, it also addresses potentially long standing issues and helps patients to sustain their weight loss over time.



Patient success stories, and their ability to lose weight without cravings, excessive hunger, weakness or fatigue, has made Diet Doc programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss. Each day, more and more clients are reaching out to Diet Doc’s weight management professionals and are now leading happier, healthier lives.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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