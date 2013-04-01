LoseTheBackPain.com Gives Away Free Back Pain Advice Book Online

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Back pain is an extremely common complaint, and accounts for a huge proportion of workplace absences. Many people spend the bulk of their adult lives suffering from chronic back pain that doctors seem powerless to treat or even explain. However there are ways that back pain can be alleviated, some of which may not be apparent to many doctors. Like many other problems, the more people know about it, the easier it is to fix.



One back pain related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is LoseTheBackPain.com, the online home of the Healthy Back Institute. They have a substantial reputation as a leading authority on back pain. They have recently come into prominence by giving away a free book entitled “7 Day Back Pain Cure.” Many back pain sufferers have achieved incredible results from the techniques and treatments described in the book.



The author of the book is Jesse Cannone, a leading back pain specialist who has appeared on NBC TV. It contains innovative and groundbreaking information about how back pain can be treated using natural methods such as stretches, avoiding surgery and drugs. The book is substantial, with a vast amount of content on not only back pain but also sciatica exercises and tips for neck pain relief too.



The book is available absolutely free to anyone who feels they could benefit from a copy. To receive a physical, paper copy of the book, the recipient need only pay shipping and handling. If they prefer, they can receive instant access to an electronic copy without paying a penny.



LoseTheBackPain.com, in addition to giving away this free information, also has a huge amount of other resources on back pain. One of their most popular treatments is the Heal-n-Soothe product, a natural anti inflammatory capsule that provides incredible relief from back pain.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Back pain is a horrible condition that really eats away at people’s quality of life. The sad thing is that many people spend years suffering from back pain without really realizing that there are many things out there that can relieve their pain. That’s why we’re giving away as many copies as we can of “The 7 Day Back Pain Cure” by Jesse Cannone, a book which goes into great detail about alternative back pain relief methods.”



About LoseTheBackPain.com

LoseTheBackPain.com is the home page of the Healthy Back Institute, one of the world’s leading authorities on back pain.



For more information please visit http://www.LoseTheBackPain.com