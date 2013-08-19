Losing Weight Was Never This Easy - Dice Weight Loss

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Dice Weight loss is an all natural medically supervised weight loss program that focuses on nutritional, behavioral and the mental aspect of weight loss and helps people to keep their weight off . Dr. Dice and Dr. Nall are trained chiropractors who developed Dice Weight loss in order to provide a natural and healthy way to lose weight. They work with each patient individually to understand their needs and plans out a program to meet their weight loss goals.



Dr. Dice and Dr. Nall have been seeing hundreds of patients on a yearly basis who complained of pain in the lower back. They soon came to the conclusion that the pain in the lower back and obesity are interlinked . A researcher called Kapandji who was part of The Physiology of the joints said that for every extra pound a person carries is equivalent to 10 pounds of extra pressure on the lower lumbar spine. So based on his research, if one is 30 pounds overweight he or she is ideally carrying around 300 pounds of extra pressure on their discs in the lower spine causing pain.



There are numerous diet supplements which promise the same thing but none can provide the result one is looking for. Durham Weight loss has the ability to help the body to lose more than 28 lbs in 6 weeks. Their process involves a Nutritional examination on each patient where they choose the best plan based on one's medical history, a researched questionnaire, examination, age, weight and weight loss goals.



Benefits



- A "Real food" individualized meal plan for each of the patients

- Patients are taught how to eat and how to keep the weight off

- Lessons are taught on important healthy habits to keep your weight in check

- Dice Weight loss uses supplements made from organic foods to give your body all the nutrition while losing weight



About Dice Weight

Dice Weight loss was developed by Dr. James Nall to help address the growing need of obesity in a healthy effective way. He developed Dice Weight loss as a natural solution for a life style transformation. The program is available to the Durham and Chapel Hill areas for the first time and the best part is it's customized to everyone's needs.



Media Contact:

Dr. James Nall, D.C.

Email: jamesnalldc@gmail.com

Location: Durham, NC

Website: http://www.durhamchapelhillweightloss.com/