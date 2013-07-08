Losing Weight with Acai Berry

Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- There are so many ways for people to lose their fat and weight. And acai berry diet is happened to be one of the popular ones. And. If people are looking for a supplier of acai berry asli , PT. Adonai is the right place for them to go.



Acai berry comes from a special palm trees that usually grow in the region of middle and South America. Acai berry is deemed to be highly beneficial because they are highly antioxidant. They even contain twice of antioxidant than pomegranate that is well known for its high level of antioxidant. Because of its being highly antioxidant, it can help your body to fight cell damage and premature aging among many others. And they also do it in the most natural way possible. Their high level of sterol also helps our body to decrease cholesterol and increase immune system.



But the main reason why acai berry is so good for dieting is because its high level of amino acid. Amino acid is highly useful in helping calories burning twice faster. In addition, it also has the ability to tighten or muscles. So not only we could lose weight faster, acai berry will also help our body to gain muscle weight so that we look good. Other positive function that people can get from consuming acai berry is including faster nutrition absorption, increase health of vital organ, and more effective ways of fat burning.



PT adonai is the official distributor of acaiberry asli supplement in Indonesia. If ones are interested in ordering their products, one can visit their website at Acaiberryadonai.com to gain more information. Within the website, one will find plenty of details and information such as how to order, pricing information, product review, benefits of acai berry, positive testimonial from their clients, and so many others. One can also find information about their company in general through the site. And moreover, one get to find out their contact number and blackberry pin so that they can reach them. Get your acai berry now and lose your weight quickly.



Company: PT. Adonai

Contact Person: Bernard Yonarta

Contact Number: 021-95532361

Address: Indonesia

Email: Bernard_Yonarta@gmail.com

Website: http://acaiberryadonai.com/