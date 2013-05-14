Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- While there are many contributors to America’s obesity epidemic, overeating and overindulging are significant parts of the problem. Often, individuals recognize their unhealthy habits and begin diet plans but are unable to succeed in losing weight or in maintaining weight initially lost. When diet plans are unable to help patients reach their goal of losing weight those patients often give up without attempting to understand why they were unsuccessful in losing weight in the first place.



In a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and discussed in Medical New Today, researchers found that brain function has a strong influence on overeating habits and may contribute to a subject’s inability to maintain significant weight loss. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans help patients discover the most efficient path to weight loss for their body by first determining how the patient’s body will respond to different methods, then by developing personalized hCG diet plans to achieve weight loss goals and maintain that weight for the future with an added year of complimentary consultation.



As reported in Medical News Today, a group of Italian and American researchers expanded on previous studies exploring brain function and the body’s chemistry associated with weight gain. The researchers isolated a cellular change in the brain that occurs in obese subjects and developed their research to determine whether this cellular change causes the body to maintain undesirable weight instead of attempting to lose weight and return to the body’s ideal and healthy build. Their belief is that a network in the brain is actually reset in obese subjects and signals to the body that food consumption should match current weight instead of a subject’s ideal weight. Their research explains why obese individuals that have succeeded in losing weight often have a difficult time continuing to lose weight fast and maintaining any weight lost. Appetite and uncontrollable cravings appear to be caused when the brain signals to the body to consume more calories in an attempt to return to their heavier weight.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans help obese patients who have been unsuccessful in losing weight and maintaining their weight. Through a combination of medically supervised diet plans and prescription grade hCG treatments, patients will learn how their body responds to losing weight in order to maintain weight loss long-term.



About Diet Doc

The Diet Doc team is committed to helping patients who have experienced unsuccessful attempts at losing weight in the past with hCG diet plans that address underlying medical issues causing their weight gain in the first place. After an extensive evaluation, potential clients have a personal consultation with a Diet Doc physician to determine whether organ function or other medical issues may be causing weight gain or inhibiting weight loss. These physicians and the rest of the Diet Doc team, including nurses, weight coaches and certified nutritionists are available to answer patient’s questions while providing unlimited support and encouragement six days per week. Diet Doc’s ultimate goal is to help patients achieve happier, healthier, more active lifestyles through proven hCG diet plans.



