Lost, Forgotten and Unknown QuickBooks File Passwords Can Be Recovered or Reset with E-Tech's Password Recovery Service

QuickBooks requires a different password for each company file and must include a combination of at least seven characters-one uppercase letter and a number. QuickBooks also recommends changing the password every ninety days.



A complex password must be selected for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and the password may only be changed by the administrator. In doing so, QuickBooks believes it has significantly lowered the instances of data theft.



E-Tech – a leading QuickBooks consultancy service provider in the UK and North America- recommends using the QuickBooks Password reset tool to help recover lost, unknown or forgotten passwords.



"Before downloading the QuickBooks password recovery tool, you must first need to verify the ownership to the QuickBooks company file by filling up an online form. It is crucial to precisely fill the information in the password reset form to download the password recovery tool for changing QuickBooks Desktop password, "E-Tech's Technical Services Manager, John Rocha said.



Known errors, according to most users are "the old password you entered does not match your existing password" or "we're having trouble changing your password… you reset the Admin password using this QuickBooks license recently."



E-Tech's Password Recovery Service provides a solution. Its QuickBooks Password Recovery service will recover or reset your password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so the file can be opened as the administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for the QuickBooks Password Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



