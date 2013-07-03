Lost the Pictures in Your SD Card? SD Card Pictures Recovery Pro Comes to Your Rescue

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Don’t panic when you found that the pictures in your SD Card are gone, no matter how many times you’ve tried to find them, they are just not there, but you don’t want to give up, keep trying and trying, praying in your heart that they would pop up to sooth your anxious mood, because these irreplaceable pictures mean so much to you that you can’t afford to lose. But the only thing you get is disappointment and despair. Here comes the rescuer: SD Card Pictures Recovery Pro SD Card Pictures Recovery is a perfect data recovery program which can help you recover any lost data in a SD card. SD Card Pictures Recovery Pro will solve all data loss problems. The recovery is complete and effective. It can recover all lost data including documents, emails, photos, videos, audio files and more. The software proves as an easy-to-use and beneficent utility for the users who lose their valuable files to any system crash, hardware failure, malware attack, or a case of accidental file deletion. It is safe and easy to use. Friendly SD Card Pictures Recovery applies to all levels of computer users. Most importantly, it works no damage to the data.



Download link: http://www.lionsea.com/download/cardrecoverypro/SD_Card_Pictures_Recovery_Pro_Setup.exe



The download procedure is quite simple:



Step 1: Double-Click the Card Recovery Pro and open it



Step 2: Connect the device and select the destination folder.



Step 3: Scan and select the files you want to recover. Press the recover menu and get what you want.



The storage it supports: SD Card, micro SD Card,CF Card,MMC Card.



It is suitable for all causes that leads to files lost



1. Delete Accidentally

Photo loss due to formatting or "Delete All" operation Photo loss due to "Shift All" operation Empty Recycle Bins without back-up Regard "Delete" button as "Save" button by mistake.



2. Format Unintentionally

Multimedia / hard disk has not been formatted, do you want to format it now? When digital camera's memory card is on the condition of connection. Storage Device Formatted by accident.



3. Operate Improperly

Restore factory settings without back-up. Turn off when it's on the process of files writing. Put the same storage card into different cameras.



4. Other Events

Virus attack Shutdown unexpectedly Data loss In the process of transferring photos to a computer or laptop.



http://www.lionsea.com/product_sdcardpicturesrecoverypro.php



About Lionsea

LionSea Software Co., Ltd is a software company which is dedicated to developing easy-to-use softwares to help people enjoy a pleasant and easy digital life.



LionSea Software Co., Ltd is a professional software company which integrates science and technology, industry and trade. It boasts a high-quality technological team and first-class technicians who are adept in business, management and software development. Lionsea is always committed to steadily improving the management level and product quality to guarantee the best quality of our software to users, always stick to the principle: “User First, Product Excellent, Innovation Brave and Improving Forever”. Facing huge challenge and heated competition in the market home and abroad, Lionsea will try to make the full use of teamwork and develop high-quality software with a dependable attitude.